Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC to join Global to start podcast and LBC radio show

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel (Global/PA) (Global)

Broadcasters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel have announced they are leaving the BBC.

The pair will join media group Global to front a podcast and co-host a radio show on LBC.

Maitlis has served as the lead presenter on Newsnight while Sopel was formerly the broadcaster's North America editor.

The pair also host the BBC's popular Americast podcast about US politics.

Announcing her departure from the BBC on Twitter, Maitlis said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to do something we all love, and we are so thrilled Global is giving us this opportunity to be big and ambitious with this project.”

She added: “Nevertheless, it will be a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there. More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people - many of whom are dear friends. I owe my BBC colleagues everything.”

"We are just so delighted to be launching this brand new podcast - which will build on everything we've achieved with Americast over the last few years - and it will find new audiences and a new home with Global. I couldn't be more excited,” she added.

Sopel said: "I'm delighted to be joining Global with my great friend and colleague, Emily Maitlis. We've been blown away by the reception for Americast, and are so excited that Global has given us the opportunity to build on this success by creating this innovative news podcast.

"This is an unmissable opportunity."

Founder and executive president of Global, Ashley Tabor-King, said: "Emily and Jon are world-class broadcasters and journalists, and it's an incredibly exciting time to be welcoming them to the Global family.

"LBC has seen record-breaking growth, there's tremendous appetite for visualised shows on Global Player, and original journalism by our teams on lbc.co.uk is in millions of news feeds every month."