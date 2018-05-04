Emily Jaenson named general manager of D-Backs' Triple-A team

The Reno Aces have hired the sixth female general manager in Minor League Baseball. Emily Jaenson will take over the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate. She’ll be the only woman currently serving as general manager for a Triple-A team.

Jaenson previously worked for the Aces from 2013 to 2016. With the move, she’ll become the sixth woman to hold a general manager position in Minor League Baseball. The Visalia Rawhide, Bradenton Marauders, Burlington Bees, Staten Island Yankees and Pulaski Yankees all currently have female general managers. The Rawhide are also a Diamondbacks’ affiliate.

In a statement on MiLB.com, Jaenson paid tribute to the woman who have come before her.

“I am not the first woman to hold the General Manager title in Triple-A baseball, nor will I be the last. Tammy Felker-White and Dorsena Picknell held that position with the Portland Beavers and Salt Lake Buzz and I thank them for paving the way.”

Jaenson will take over a team that has gotten off to a rough start. Through 27 games, the Aces sit in last place with a 9-18 record. Three of the Diamondbacks’ top-20 prospects are currently on the team’s roster.

The Reno Aces have hired Emily Jaenson as their GM. (AP Photo/Reno Gazette-Journal, Tim Dunn)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

