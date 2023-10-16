Emily Ducote hit her goal with win over Ashley Yoder at UFC Fight Night 230

LAS VEGAS – Emily Ducote beat Ashley Yoder with a unanimous decision Saturday to open up the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 230 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Ducote, who snapped a two-fight skid.

Emily Ducote vs. Ashley Yoder

Result: Emily Ducote def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Ducote (13-8 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Yoder (8-9 MMA, 3-8 UFC)

Key stats: Yoder has lost five of her past six, and all nine of her losses have been by decision.

Ducote on the fight's key moment

“I have wrestling to stop her attempted takedowns because I know she’s very comfortable on the ground, which is where I assume she wanted to go. But she will stand and strike if she can’t get it there, so that’s pretty much how I expected it would be. … I was really just trying to get in here and put a pace and pressure (on her), so I wasn’t really concerned about what technique was going to happen. I was just, wherever it goes is where it goes. I just need to go hard wherever that is.”

Ducote on snapping her skid

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Emily Ducote punches Ashley Yoder in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I’m relieved to be back on track. I’ve been talking about it for a while. I just wanted to get myself back on track, back in the win column, and I can breathe today, so I’m feeling great. I think honestly, I was focusing a little bit too much on technique in my fight. I really wanted to be as technical and crisp as possible, which I still do. But I think it was kind of holding me back. This whole fight, this whole camp, was just about getting after it and getting it done by any means necessary. I did not care how I won tonight, but I came to win.”

Ducote on what she wants next

Emily Ducote

“I want to stay active. The year is almost over, so I’d probably like to just hang out the rest of the year. We’re moving gyms, so I kind of have some personal things (going on). Then, beginning of the year, line it up. I don’t care who, I don’t care when or where.”

To hear more from Ducote, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

