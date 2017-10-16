Emily Clark's hockey dreams are coming true

Emily Clark was just three days old when her mother first took her to a hockey rink to watch one of her older brother's games.

You could say that, almost from the day she was born, Clark was destined to skate, shoot and score.

The youngest of six children (four boys, two girls) Clark was enveloped by hockey from the start. Instead of bedtime stories at home in Saskatoon, the family's nightly ritual was watching hockey highlights on TV. One night, a story appeared on one of those shows that sparked a dream in young Emily.

"It was about this player who wrote down when he was young [that] he was going to play in the NHL one day and then he signed it," Clark recalls.

"That night I wrote 'I'm going to play for Team Saskatchewan and Team Canada,' and I signed it and put it on my wall."

That piece of paper is still on the wall in her childhood bedroom. Fast-forward all these years later and she's living up to the words she wrote down.

The 21-year-old centre is one of Hockey Canada's most promising young players and is quickly rising in the team's ranks. Described as gritty and hard-working by her coaches, Clark is now trying to crack the women's roster for the Olympics. Twenty-eight players are in the mix right now — a number that will be trimmed to the 23 who will represent Canada in South Korea this winter.

Clark has played in the past three world championships for Canada but is hungry for the Olympic opportunity.

"It's always been my goal since I was six years old. 2018 was the year I had marked to do this," she says. "But I don't look too far ahead. I'll just keep bringing my best."

Clark and Team Canada are in the midst of traveling across Alberta, playing a total of 24 games against teams in the province's triple-A Midget Hockey League, which is made up of boys born mostly in 2000 and 2001. Then it's on to a six-game series against the United States women's national team, beginning Oct. 22 in Quebec City.