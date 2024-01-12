Emily Blunt Starts Fashion Faceoff with Lenny Kravitz After Twinning in Cutout Jumpsuits: 'Who Wore It Best?'

“I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes. I’d already pre-planned this [look] for your show and I thought... I'm still going to wear it,” she said

Emily Blunt and Lenny Kravitz are two of a kind when it comes to style.

The Oppenheimer actress, 40, appeared on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she noted that her ensemble — a black jumpsuit with symmetrical triangular cutouts just above her hips — bore a striking resemble to a fashion piece Kravitz, 59, wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

“One of things that you pointed out that I did not realize is… that there you are absolutely beautiful, but this is also what Lenny Kravitz wore at the Golden Globes last weekend,” host Stephen Colbert said while showing a picture of the “American Woman” singer posing on the red carpet in a similar black jumpsuit with symmetrical cutouts.

Blunt responded by standing up and posing with a hand on her hip to model her look next to Kravitz’s picture as the audience cheered. “Who wore it best?,” she asked, to which the audience yelled out, “You!”

Th actress then blew them a kiss before explaining to Colbert, “So, I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes. I’d already pre-planned this [look] for your show and I thought, 'You know what? No, I'm still going to wear it.' "

There was a bit of a difference between the two looks though, as Kravitz styled the look with his black sunglasses, a silver drop earring and several silver rings on his fingers. He kept his hair down for the event and paired the jumpsuit with pointed toe shoes.

As for Blunt, she also styled it with silver jewelry, but with silver square-shaped earrings and a sparse amount of rings on her fingers. The actress also donned black strappy heels, and completed the look by putting her hair up in a stylish low bun with simple makeup that included rosy blush, mascara, eyeliner and a rosy and glossy lip.

Blunt noted that keeping the look was a tough choice to make, as the Grammy-winner effortlessly rocked the jumpsuit with an extra suaveness at the Golden Globes.

“There’s something about Lenny Kravitz that I feel like he — it’s like when he walks in the room, a bus sort of runs over anyone else’s cool factor, you know?,” Blunt explained. “It just sort of becomes vapor.”

“Yeah, you know how cool Lenny Kravtz is?,” the Late Show host responded. “He makes the name Lenny sound cool… If you just looked at this guy, you wouldn’t go, ‘Yeah this guy is Lenny. This guy’s name is clearly Marcus or something.’ "

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:35 p.m. ET) on CBS.

