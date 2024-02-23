Emily Blunt Says She Feels 'Lighter Than Air' as She Turns 41 After Her First Oscar Nomination (Exclusive)

"I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, like peaceful, happy," the 'Oppenheimer' actress tells PEOPLE

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Emily Blunt at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer in London on July 13, 2023

Happy birthday, Emily Blunt!

The Oppenheimer actress, who turns 41 on Friday, recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she's feeling at this stage in her life, in the wake of her first-ever Academy Award nomination.

"I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy," Blunt says in an interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, when asked about the recognition.

"I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, like peaceful, happy," she adds.

Says costar Robert Downey Jr., "Blunt is one of the most naturally disposed to being an optimist, while being real about things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy at the 96th Oscars Nominee Luncheon on Feb. 12, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California

Related: With Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt Scores Her First-Ever Oscar Nomination

"And also it's really weird, because you don't see a lot of Brit in her," he goes on to joke about Blunt. "I'm not saying because you're so cool, but you have an equanimity and a balance — you almost never talk smack about anyone."

"Never," agrees the film's star Cillian Murphy, who also worked alongside Blunt in the 2021 thriller A Quiet Place Part II.

" ... to our dismay," quips Downey, 58. "So if you could work on that, that'd be great."

"I will. I'm going to work on some smack-talking. I'll write that down," Blunt replies.



Universal Pictures Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer (2023)

Related: 2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Acting Nominees

Blunt previously reflected on where she was when she found out she had been named as a nominee in the Oscars' Best Supporting Actress category.

"I did have a brief cry when I learned ... directly after picking up my dog’s poop," Blunt told MTV’s Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I did pick up the poop, and then I heard that I got nominated."

Story continues

She added that her husband and fellow actor John Krasinski "had a really good cry, as well" as they learned she'd nabbed a Best Supporting Actress nod for her role in Oppenheimer.

"After helping me with the poop — I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried," Blunt joked.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.