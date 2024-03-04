Emily Blunt Says Her Parents Are Going to the Oscars with Her — Here’s Why It Will Be Extra Special for Her Dad (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt is nominated for her role in 'Oppenheimer' and shares with PEOPLE who she will be taking with her to the Oscars

Emily Blunt is making the Oscars a family affair and says she plans to bring husband John Krasinski and her parents to the show.

"I'm going to bring John and I'm hoping my parents, who are sort of angling for it," says Blunt who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Oppenheimer. "It's my dad's birthday that weekend!"



While her two young daughters won't be at the show, she says they'll be cheering her on from home. "I think the kids may stay up and watch it," says Blunt who sat down with costars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dave Benett/BAFTA/Getty Emily Blunt with parents Oliver Blunt and Joanna Blunt

The Oppenheimer actress, 41, who last month brought her parents, Joanna and Oliver Blunt to the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, says she has been feeling better than ever after receiving her first-ever Academy Award nomination. "I feel like I've been lighter than air the last couple of weeks. I feel so happy," she says.

Related: Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Says Her 'Dream' Is to One Day Host Saturday Night Live (Exclusive)

In the Christopher Nolan-directed film, Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Murphy, who portrays Oppenheimer, is also nominated for an Oscar while Downey Jr., 58, is in the running for Best Supporting Actor as Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss.

Brian Bowen Smith

"I don't know if I've had much time to let it sink in. I feel very happy, like peaceful, happy," Blunt says. And she's grateful to have her costars by her side. "I'm just happy we have each other. I feel like we've been such a little gang of this Oppenheimer ride, which seems to be forever lasting and extends beyond what any of us dreamt of."

Story continues

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on Sunday, March 10, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.