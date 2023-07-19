Emily Blunt praises Oppenheimer's "beautifully written" marriage storyline

Oppenheimer minor spoilers follow.

Emily Blunt has opened up about the marriage storyline at the heart of director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The BAFTA Film Award-nominated actress is part of an incredible ensemble starring in Oppenheimer, which dramatises theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's real-life involvement with the building of the atomic bomb.

While Oppenheimer has been praised for its propulsive storyline and timeless warning for humanity, the film also documents the complicated relationship between Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his wife Kitty (Blunt).

The couple were married in the throes of World War II, just as Oppenheimer was engaged by the US to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Speaking about the film to Digital Spy, Blunt praised writer-director Nolan for capturing the complexities of the Oppenheimers' marriage.

"It was written with such subjectivity with Cillian's character and it was so propulsively so," she told us. " It was all about the trauma of living with this guy's brain and what that is, but I thought the marriage was so beautifully written. It was a tumultuous one, it was a complicated one.

"There was so much to mine there. They were like these two kind of weird comets meeting and had a really powerful, ultimately successful, marriage, but it was not without its flaws. It was an exciting one because it felt very real and their connection was very true. It's really what Chris pulled from the book and she was a really colourful character."

The depiction of the Oppenheimers' marriage was also singled out as a crucial component of the film by Blunt's co-star Matt Damon – who plays the Manhattan Project's director Leslie Groves.

"You get a sense of their whole marriage because the writing is so precise and the performances are so precise, just as somebody from a different part of the movie really appreciates that part of the movie. You get a full sense of these two three-dimensional people," he said.

The star-studded cast have been full of this kind of praise for Nolan, with Robert Downey Jr singling Oppenheimer out as the best film he has ever worked on and Cillian Murphy explaining why he didn't hesitate to take the lead role.

Oppenheimer is released in cinemas on July 21.

