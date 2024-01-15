Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Have Red-Hot Date Night at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

Blunt was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at Critics Choice Awards

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski continued to be one of the most glam couples in Hollywood at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards.

Krasinski, 44, supported his wife at the show, where she was nominated for best supporting actress in a movie for her role in Oppenheimer. Blunt, 40, walked the red carpet wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé gown embroidered in red sequins and crystals with a twisted draped one-shoulder sleeve and cascading rosettes down the back. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels. (And she twinned with fellow nominee Margot Robbie!)

Meanwhile, Krasinski wore a two-toned tuxedo with a cream jacket and dark pants, accented by a crisp bow tie.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at Critics Choice Awards

Awards season is providing plenty of opportunities for the parents of two — daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7 — to enjoy red carpet date nights. On Jan. 7, the couple attended the Golden Globes, where Blunt was also a nominee.

Blunt wore a gold dress with a see-through tulle skirt to the Globes, which she paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels. As for Krasinski, The Office alum eschewed the standard black tux in favor of an ensemble with a bit more character. The actor-director joined several other stars by wearing red on the big night as he donned a red tuxedo jacket and maroon pants with a red stripe down the side.

Related: The Hottest Couples at Golden Globes 2024

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Golden Globes

The couple also stepped out at The Albies in September, where they looked extra elegant as they supported their friends George and Amal Clooney’s second annual awards ceremony, which honored awardees in five justice-centered categories.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Krasinski and Blunt tied the knot in 2010, and while the duo always support each other's projects, they tend to keep the details of their relationship private. In a June 2023 interview with E! News, Krasinski opened up a bit about why he thinks Blunt is "the hero at home for sure," especially after she kept their home life organized for the four seasons he starred in Prime Video's Jack Ryan.

Story continues

Related: John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'

Frazer Harrison/Getty John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

"Her support through this show is what's made it possible for me," Krasinski said. "Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn't abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot."

He added, "I also take such inspiration from her, in everything."



See PEOPLE’s full coverage of the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards as they air live on The CW Sunday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. ET.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.