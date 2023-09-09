Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Make Rare Public Outing with Their 2 Kids at US Open

The family enjoyed the tennis action together amid Blunt's year off from acting

Gotham/GC Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2023 U.S. Open with their two children.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinkski had a family day out at the US Open!

The couple was spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Friday, joined by their two children, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6. Blunt, 40, appeared very animated throughout the game, as she reacted to the exciting on-court action, even yelling out at times.

The kids sipped on drinks and, at one point, Violet, who wore a blue floral print dress, climbed onto her dad's lap for a cuddle. Older sister Hazel sported a baseball cap and chatted with her mom during breaks in the play.

Gotham/GC Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 2023 U.S. Open with their daughters.

The Krasinski family outing comes amid Blunt's extended break from acting. In July, the Devil Wears Prada star revealed she's taking a year off to focus on her most important role: mom.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know,'” Blunt said on the Table For Two podcast about juggling her career with raising young children.

“But this year I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little."

Blunt said she wants to be present for more of the everyday moments as a mom.

"And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones," Blunt explained, sharing that some "intense" and "time-consuming" projects last year took a toll on her family life and prompted her to reevaluate her work-life balance.

“The ones that are time-consuming I think, for me, are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance,” she continued.

Frazer Harrison/Getty John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010.

While Blunt admitted to feeling "guilt" when she has to be away from her daughters for work, her husband of 13 years sees her as a supermom. In a June interview with E! News, Krasinski, 43, praised his wife for "being the hero at home," saying her support was crucial while he threw himself into filming four seasons of his hit series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

"Her support through this show is what's made it possible for me," Krasinski told the outlet. "Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn't abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot."

As for her kids, Blunt recently joked that Hazel and Violet are not all that impressed by her — well, her Hollywood career, at least; she said they simply see her as "Mom."

"When I see myself up on a billboard, I have this complete dissociation with it ... I’m like, 'Who’s that?'" she said in a cover interview for Harper's BAZAAR UK's July/August issue. "And I can see my children doing the same — they might say, 'Oh, there’s Mama,' but it’s not exciting for them."

"What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming," she added.



