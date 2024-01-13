Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Looked Like Royalty on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Great news if you think there's still hope for you and, IDK, Paul Mescal: John Krasinski was Emily Blunt's #1 fan (some might say stan) for literal years, and he ended up marrying her. These two have been together for more than 15 years and—after two kids and two movies—remain completely head over heels in love. If you're wondering how they met, what their first date was like—basically, all the things—we've got you covered with a timeline riiight here.

November 2008

John and Emily meet for the first time! The moment goes down while Emily is eating dinner with a friend. As she put it on Late Night, "My friend goes, 'Oh my god, there's my friend John." Turns out John was eating dinner with Justin Theroux and he promptly "abandoned Justin and came over to talk to us. He did not eat. He just stood there and made me laugh."

They eventually go out on a date, though they can't agree on who asked whomst and argued a bit about the subject during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter before John said, “It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date.”

Meanwhile, John told Conan O'Brien, "On our first date, I decided, 'I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range. I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her because she'd be like, 'This is ridiculous I can have anyone, not you,' that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad."

January 2009

Emily and John are photographed at the SAGs, their first official event together but *not* their first official red carpet.

Lester Cohen - Getty Images

August 2009

John proposes! Cute story in 3, 2, 1....



“We were here in L.A. and there were unicorns and oceans and clouds,” he tells Access Hollywood. "She said yes! It was very casual. I was nervous and the whole nine yards. She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying. Then, I think people weren’t really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great. At the end of the day she said yes which is great. It’s a big part of this whole thing.”



October 2009

They're spotted being cute and whatnot at the Elle Women in Hollywood dinner:

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

November 2009

Behold! Their first official red carpet!

Stephen Lovekin - Getty Images

July 2010

Emily and John get married. At George Clooney's house. In Lake Como.

Sounds perfect, which it was, except for Emily's spray tan. "I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color," she recalls to James Corden. "It was a do-it yourself. Why was I on a budget on my wedding day? I don't know why. It was a bit patchy. It stinks. And it was a very hot day so if you sweat and you have a spray tan—wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible."

Meanwhile, John tells Elle that George offered to host the wedding multiple times and "only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, 'There's no way he is serious.' But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings."

January 2013

They are fully inseparable at the CCAs.

Christopher Polk - Getty Images

May 2014

John and Emily welcome their daughter, Hazel!



Pics of kids should only come direct from parents. So I'm thrilled to introduce you guys to Hazel!!! #NoKidsPolicy pic.twitter.com/qVvUTRdllP — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 13, 2014

January 2015

John runs on stage and gives Emily a huge kiss when she wins Best Action Movie Actress at the CCAs.

December 2015

Emily shows up on John's Instagram for the first time (pls note: she doesn't have an Instagram—at least not a public one):

January 2016

John gushes over Emily to the Daily Beast, saying, "The best days of my life started when I met my wife—that’s the truth, it’s not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card. She’s one of the coolest people, she’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league. And so all of a sudden all of the things I loved, I got to find someone who loved that about me. There was a lot of my life that she hadn’t experienced and a lot of her life that I hadn’t experienced, so all of a sudden we got to start doing things that we liked."

Late June 2016

John and Emily welcome their second daughter Violet! (This time, no pic.)

What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) July 4, 2016

August 2016

John admits during an interview with Glamour that he's completely obsessed with The Devil Wears Prada and has watched it multiple times:

"Before I met Emily, I had seen that movie—because it’s on TV all the time—so it’s one of the only movies that if you’re channel surfing and you land on that, you have to watch the rest of it. Embarrassingly, I think we had only been dating a couple weeks, and she stopped by...and I didn’t know she was stopping by, so when she opened [the door and came in], I quickly flipped the channel. I’m sure she thought I was watching something completely inappropriate, and I actually chose to let her believe that than know that I had been watching The Devil Wears Prada. And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen The Devil Wears Prada and I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?' And I said, 'A lot.' She said, What’s a lot? And I said, '75 times.' [Laughs] I’m lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn’t realize that she had really married her stalker!"

January 2017

John gushes over Emily on Instagram:

January 2018



And then he praises Emily some more during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying, "The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does. It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts."

April 2018

They hit up the premiere of A Quiet Place, their first movie together:

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

January 2019

Emily accepts the SAG Award for A Quiet Place, saying, "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

March 2020

They attend the premiere of A Quiet Place II:

Manny Carabel - Getty Images

December 2022

Emily reveals she still has the outfit she wore on her first date with John, telling Stephen Colbert, "I have a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket, and I don't wear it, but I wore it on John and I's first date, and I have not thrown it out. It's such an awful jacket. It sits there, and I go, 'That is a terrible jacket.'"

Meanwhile, John tells Parade, "I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her. On a daily basis, but certainly...career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do."

February 2023

These two attend the SAGs!

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

June 2023

Emily gushes over a vintage cello (sure sure sure) given by John, saying, "I will say, my husband has bought me some amazing and thoughtful, deep gifts. Like he got me a vintage cello, and I played the cello as a kid. I'm so ashamed to play it now, because I'm just horrible compared to what I used to be like, but I do love it. And I love that he got it for me."

July 2023

The couple celebrates their 13-year (!!!) wedding anniversary and meets up with Emily's Oppenheimer co-stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. in New York. "Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates...wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???" Robert wrote in his IG post immortalizing the moment.

September 2023

John and Emily go to the U.S. Open with their daughters and pretty much look like the coolest parents alive:

Gotham - Getty Images

And later that month, the couple attend The Albies and clean up reeeeal nice:

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

January 2024

Emily and John hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes, and of course, they look incredible. The Oppenheimer star stuns in a gold gown designed by Alexander McQueen’s former creative director Sarah Burton, while John wears maroon suit pants with a red tixedo jacket and black bowtie.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

And, a moment of silence for this adorable gesture by John, who moved out of the way for Emily to get some solo shots on the carpet. 🥹

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Feeling genuinely overwhelmed by these two so going now, bye.

