Emily Blunt Has Found a Way to Make the White Power Suit Look Sexy

They said it couldn't be done, but Emily Blunt has put together a white pantsuit that absolutely oozes sex appeal. The Vivienne Westwood set spices up the feminist politician staple by borrowing from the boudoir, with a custom cropped corset and silk, pearl-embellished trousers that Blunt could comfortably wear to bed at the end of the night. Blunt topped the lingerie-adjacent ensemble with an oversized double-breasted blazer, which keeps it classy.

Minimal gold jewels, heeled sandals, and a bright pink lip finish the look. The sexy suit was Blunt's ensemble for her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which he observed was “quite the outfit" as she playfully flashed open her blazer for the crowd. Blunt herself described it as “Liberace's PJs," which, taking into account the crystal embellishments on the jacket lapels, is not inaccurate.

I have no doubt that Emily Blunt would make Miranda Priestly quite proud with this look—rogue false lashes not withstanding. While we're on the subject, Blunt has already told The View she'd be down for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel “in a heartbeat," so I'll try not to jinx it. Colbert also reminded viewers on the show that her brother-in-law is another Prada alum, noted sex symbol Stanley Tucci, so perhaps she can use some of those family connections to get him on board as well.

That is, as long as she doesn't come for Tucci's crown as the most lusted-after member of the family with her Liberace-inspired pajamas.

Originally Appeared on Glamour