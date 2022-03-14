Emily Beecham on the importance of appreciating our individuality and working with inspiring women

Photo credit: Oliver Holms

Emily Beecham, like any self-respecting woman, really loves pockets. "I think they are the quiet feminist revolution in clothes," laughs the beloved British actress. "It's definitely a bonus when an outfit has pockets." Her look for this weekend's Chanel and Charles Finch pre-BAFTA party - a classic black tweed blazer dress - does, of course, have them. "I love the playfulness of Chanel," she says. "It's classic and chic with such a distinctive look, but there's also so much character. Also," she laughs, "the shoes are really fun."

Her instincts for everyday dressing, she says, slightly different from the costuming nature of red-carpet style. "I think I dress with my mood - almost just naturally," she explains, adding that she has evolved into an acceptance of her own uniqueness. "I always had bright red hair and very pale skin. So I think I used to push against that when I was in my teens in the way I dressed. But now, as an older person, I think you appreciate your differences more and kind of play around with that. I think the fashion and beauty industry is adapting to that mindset now, too."

Beecham's excitement, speaking to me on the eve of the pre-BAFTA party, is palpable. After all, its been a relatively short amount of time since the film industry got back on its (party) feet. "It will be so great to see everybody again. I haven't done it for over a couple of years because of Covid and seeing people in person makes such a difference."

"The BAFTAs are also so special," she continues. "It's so important to keep supporting the British film industry and keep it going; to have filmmakers, stories and voices from all walks of life represent all sorts of people's stories. I think that is what we do so well."

One of her most recent projects, a starring role opposite Lily James and Dominic West in the BBC's adaptation of Nancy Mitford's The Pursuit of Love, released last summer, was one of the first productions to go ahead during the pandemic. "We were so lucky we didn't get a single Covid case and we had a brilliant Covid officer who kept morale up," she remembers. "I think mostly we all were just so lucky to be able to be around each other and really grateful to have a bunch of lovely people and cast and crew. I will always really appreciate that."

"All of that was largely to do with Emily Mortimer," she explains, of the actress for whom this was her directorial debut. "She was the root cause of the camaraderie, I think. She is very generous and everyone feels good in Emily's company. She is just a brilliant person to be around."

She continues: "I've been a massive fan of Emily's forever. And so I was just so overjoyed to have gotten the job in the first place. And then also to find out she's as genuine as she comes across in person was just a bonus. She was really perfect to help find who my character Fanny was, and understand fully the character for each of us individually. She's a very natural director."

Beecham has had formative experiences with exemplary female directors - a still bizarrely rare occurrence in both film and theatre. Her first professional stage play was directed by the acclaimed auteur (and former artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse) Josie Rourke, and she says she often thrives under the guidance of female leaders.

"Well, everybody's different, but it's great to have that insight from a woman. There are topics that you wouldn't necessarily broach with somebody who isn't a woman - things that people don't often talk about: the realities of motherhood and what it's like to be a woman and all the contradictions and identity issues that come with that," she says. "I think that's really a theme that's interesting to explore for women, because it's always changing. Getting into the heads of these characters alongside these amazing women was so great."

It was also inspiring, Beecham says she would love to explore the possibility of directing or producing herself. "I love watching acting and exploring that and the visuals and how you can manipulate that into a story," she explains. "And I like personal stuff. I love how film can really tell a very sort of sensory experience of a character. There are so many different tools that you can use."

But before she can get to that, Beecham has a busy few years ahead, including a sci-fi with Casey Affleck and a Guy Richie film with Jake Gyllenhaal. She has also just wrapped on the new Netflix series 1899, a show so under-wraps and mysterious that she tells me: "I'm not even sure the brief you will have read explains it. I'm scared to say too much." What she can say, is what drew her to the role. "She's very multifaceted, very different and quite unpredictable - a mystery throughout a lot of herself - and that was super appealing to me," she says. "I like seeing somebody change and adapt and survive and push through things."

But until we can hear more about these, Beecham is revving up for her BAFTA weekend. And is, of course, excited about the pockets.

