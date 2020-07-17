Emily Atack says her dreams are coming true as she lands her own show

Emily Atack during the launch of her 'In The Style' clothing collection at EL&N London, on February 27, 2019 in London, England. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Emily Atack is set to show off her impressions of stars such as Gemma Collins and Holly Willoughby in her very own television show.

The Emily Atack Show starts on ITV2 later this year and the actress admitted she “can’t quite believe it” and wished she could tell her “16 year old crying in the toilets, boy mad” self that this would come one day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The six-episode series will see Atack, 30, perform her stand-up comedy and sketches and skits about life as a young woman.

Read more: Emily Atack opens up on stereotyping struggles in acting career

Each episode covers a different theme, including dating, going out, friends, family, image and adulting.

Here we go...The Emily Atack show is coming to ITV2! I have written the most ridiculously outrageous sketch show for you all!! This is all I’ve ever wanted. I wish I could tell 16 year old crying in the toilets, boy mad Emily this would come one day. I won’t let you down @ITV2! pic.twitter.com/Mu7v9WInyS — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) July 17, 2020

“I am thrilled to be announcing this,” said the star.

“I want to create and write a sketch show that gives snap shots into the weird and hilarious world of everyday life as a young (ish) person.

“I can guarantee whatever age you are you will relate in some way! It’s a dream come true, since I was a child this is the kind of television I’ve wanted to make and be part of.”

Paul Mortimer, head of ITV's Digital Channels, said: "Since her appearance in the I'm A Celebrity jungle a couple of years ago, Emily's star has been on the rise.

Inbetweeners cast Blake Harrison, Emily Head, Emily Atack, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Simon Bird (PA)

Read more: Emily Atack and mum Kate Robbins ran from 7/7 bombings

“We've been privileged to work with her a few times since on ITV2 and seen her unique brand of 'every-woman' comedy develop, engaging young audiences especially. Emily's name is in the title of this new show so it will therefore showcase her own fantastic range and versatility as an actress, mimic and stand-up comedy star."

Story continues

The series will air this autumn on ITV2.

Atack rose to fame playing Charlotte in The Inbetweeners and has been on reality shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity Gogglebox and Dancing On Ice.