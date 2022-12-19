How Emiliano Martinez's mind games created shoot-out glory for Argentina

Emiliano Martinez stops France's forward #20 Kingsley Coman's shot during the penalty shootout during - Jewel Samad /AFP

Argentina produced a masterclass in Sunday’s penalty shootout victory over France. At the heart of their performance was the psychological game played by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who dominated the French penalty takers and forced two crucial misses.

Martinez immediately took ownership of the penalty area, while Hugo Lloris, the France goalkeeper and captain, was still completing the coin toss on the halfway line. When Lloris made his way to the penalty box, it was like Martinez was welcoming a visitor to his own home.

While Hugo Lloris is doing the coin toss his opposite number, Martinez, is already dominating the penalty area - Twitter

Part of Martinez’s approach is to be warm and friendly to his opponents at first — he initiated handshakes with both Lloris and Kylian Mbappe. This can make his opponents drop their guard, leaving them more vulnerable when he later strikes. The ambiguity is abusive in itself, and is all part of his strategy.

Martinez was polite and friendly towards his opponents at the start of the shootout - Twitter

Before Mbappe’s penalty, the first for France, Martinez’s attempts to disrupt his opponent were quiet and subtle. At this early stage of the shootout, he was probably seeking to get a feel for the referee and to see how far he would be able to push his distraction techniques. Before Mbappe took the shot, Martinez urged the referee to check the ball was correctly placed on the spot.

The referee does Martinez's bidding by checking the ball was correctly placed on the spot ahead of Kylian Mbappe's penalty - Twitter

For the second penalty, Martinez pushed this further and again succeeded in forcing the referee to check the placement of the ball. It all added to the sense that the Argentina goalkeeper was in full command of the penalty area.

Research shows that intense celebrations can have a significant impact on shootouts, having a positive impact on team-mates and negatively affecting opponents. Wild celebrations signal confidence, dominance and superiority, and Martinez reacted exuberantly — punching the air and spreading his arms — after saving Kingsley Coman’s effort.

Martinez lets everyone know how happy he is having saved Kingsley Coman's attempt - Twitter

By the time Aurélien Tchouaméni stepped up to take France’s third penalty, Martinez was confident in what he could and could not get away with. At this point, he was no longer interested in being subtle.

First, he walked away with the ball. As the referee and Tchouaméni waited for him to give it back, he took his time and urged the Argentina supporters to make as much noise as possible. Instead of handing the ball to Tchouaméni, he then threw it away, forcing the French midfielder to fetch it.

The disrespect is clear and obvious and there are no sanctions from the referee — reaffirming the sense that Martinez is in charge. When Tchouaméni is finally ready, Martinez flashes him a smile. The shot goes wide.

Subtlety is long gone as Martinez decides that throwing the ball away his how he'll deal with the run up to Aurélien Tchouaméni's spotkick - Twitter

In order to prevent Lloris taking a similar approach to the Argentina players, Martinez quickly grabs the ball and hands it over to Leandro Paredes, his team-mate. Once again, it is proof of the Aston Villa goalkeeper’s proactive thinking.

Martinez gives the ball to Paredes - Twitter

Ahead of the fourth France penalty, taken by Randal Kolo Muani, Martinez appears to communicate and gesture with a member of staff on the touchlines. Several times he leans towards Kolo Muani, telling him: “I’ve watched you!”

France's Randal Kolo Muani is greeted with yet more mind games as Martinez shouts: 'I’ve watched you!' - Twitter

For this latest act the Argentina keeper is booked but it's too late for the French - Twitter

For this, Martinez is finally booked. From France’s perspective, however, it is too late. The Argentina goalkeeper has already won, thanks to his unpredictable and calculated mind games. He is the Machiavelli of football and he has inspired others to copy him, and indeed to create counter moves against him. It will be curious to see how his antics on the world’s biggest stage will affect shootouts in the future.

Geir Jordet is a professor at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences and the world’s leading researcher on penalty shootouts