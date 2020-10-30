Emilia Romagna GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Ferrari SF1000 rear

Giorgio Piola

A great shot of the diffuser on the Ferrari SF1000, featuring the feather-like slots in the outermost vertical strakes.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing

Giorgio Piola

Red Bull’s front wing and nose package – see how the upper lip of the nose tip inlet sits forward of the rest of the aperture.

Mechanics build a Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Renault RS20’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array have been treated to updates as of late, with the latter being gifted the venetian blind-like slats that we’ve seen become popular up and down the grid.

Mercedes AMG W11 rear wing

