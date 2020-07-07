Emilia Clarke Thanks NHS Staff Who Kept Her 'Giggling' During Near-Death Experience

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Emilia Clarke has expressed her gratitude for health care workers who supported her after she underwent surgery, following a brain aneurysm.

The Game of Thrones actress discusses her health scare in a new book titled Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, which pays tribute to the workers of England’s National Health Service who are operating tirelessly during the Coronavirus pandemic.

‘The memories I will hold dearest, though, are ones that fill me with awe: of the nurses and doctors I knew by name when, in the weeks after my first brain haemorrhage, we watched the passing of time and the passing of patients in the Victor Horsley Ward at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen Square, London,’ she writes in the letter, which was published by The Times on Sunday.

The 33-year-old continued, adding: ‘The nurse who suggested – after everyone else in A&E struggled to find an answer when I was first admitted – that maybe, just maybe I should have a brain scan. She saved my life.’

Last March, Clarke wrote a first-person article titled ‘A Battle For My Life’ in the New Yorker in which she discussed, for the first time, how she suffered two aneurysms in 2011. She underwent her first brain surgery aged 24 and a second in 2013.

In her letter, the actress thanks the anaesthetist who had her and her family ‘giggling’ before she went in for surgery and the surgeon who worked to save her live but didn’t let on ‘how close to death’ she had been.

‘The countless unthanked nurses who changed my catheter and cleaned up my vomit on the days when I couldn't even manage water,’ she notes.

‘The nurses who washed my body with care and love when I couldn't walk or sit, who put me in pyjamas I recognised as my own when my morale dipped below the surface, with as much kindness as if I had been their own daughter.

'The cleaners who mopped the floor when my bedpan fell to the ground, shame and embarrassment filling the room along with disinfectant, and then a reassuring smile and a knowledge that they'd seen worse.’

In April last year, the Last Christmas star launched the SameYou charity to support young people with brain injuries and help them access resources to aid their recovery.

