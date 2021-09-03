Emilia Clarke Says GOT's Jason Momoa Got Her 'As Drunk As Humanly Possible' At Recent Reunion

Photo credit: Instagram

We have more evidence that the Game of Thrones cast continue to be the closest of friends, even now that the show has ended.



Last month Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited for the show's co-creator David Benioff's birthday, and according to the 34-year-old British star it was a very fun night.

'When Jay's in town, you know it's going down,' she said of hanging out with her on-screen husband. 'He walks into the room and you're just like, "My man." It's almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he's like, "Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can."'

Clarke added that Momoa got the party's attendees 'as drunk as humanly possible'.

'I mean, I've never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life,' she joked. 'There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, "Yeah I'm gonna down you, get hair on your chest." It was funny.'

Sharing a photo of herself in Momoa's arms on Instagram last month, Clarke captioned the post: 'When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi.'

Momoa also shared snaps from the night, noting on his account: 'MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes.'

In July, we witnessed Gwendoline Christie, Nathalie Emmanuel and Lena Heady be truly overjoyed at their former co-star Sophie Turner marrying Joe Jonas - in a ceremony which Maisie Williams attended.

Now, Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, who played husband and wife duo Khal Drogo and Danerys Tagaryen in the first season of the show, have reunited for the actor's upcoming 40th birthday.

Clarke shared a joyous photo of herself cuddling her 6ft 4in former co-star and friend, writing alongside it: 'With you I feel two feet small.

'HAPPY FREAKING BIRTHDAY BABY!' she wrote, showing how close the pair continue to be with an array of adorable hashtags like '#moonofmylifemysunandstars'.

As a side note, the next picture she shared from the Momoa celebrations was of herself in a pretty enormous bath. One that we would quite like to own, ourselves.

Though Momoa and Clarke haven't worked together on the show for quite a few years, they formed a super close bond during they time they did share on the show.

The actors often comment with heart-eye emojis on each other's Instagram pages and have huge bear hugs whenever they do run into each other.

Earlier this year, after Clarke revealed her health ordeal with brain aneurysms and subsequent surgeries just as her career was taking off, Momoa opened up about how worried he was at the time.

'I'm very sad because we almost lost her the first time,' he told Entertainment Tonight. 'So I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to go great things with it and teach the world.'

These two!

