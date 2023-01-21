Emilia Clarke Is ‘Avoiding’ Watching House of the Dragon : ‘It’s Too Weird'

Despite House of the Dragon taking home the 2023 Golden Globe for best drama series, Emilia Clarke refuses to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series.

After starring in the HBO fantasy series for all eight seasons, the actor behind Danaerys Targaryen said it would be “too weird” to watch the saga based on her own character's bloodline. “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards," she recently told Variety at Sundance Film Festival while promoting her next movie, The Pod Generation. "I just can’t do it.”

Clarke continued, "It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible - Day 1 John Salangsang/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke was nominated for four Golden Globes over the course of Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019. In 2023, HOTD star Emma D'Arcy, who plays Danaery's distant relative Rhaenyra Targaryen, was nominated for best actress in a drama series, though it should be noted that D'Arcy is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. The only actor from the GOT Universe to take home a Golden Globe is Peter Dinklage, who was named best supporting actor in 2012 for his performance as Tyrion Lannister. While Game of Thrones was nominated for best drama series five times, it never claimed the coveted award.

HBO

Prior to the HOTD premiere, Dinklage told Marc Maron that the prequel series, which takes place about 200 years prior to the events of GOT, was "going to be a really good show." However, his costar Kit Harrington's feelings were more bittersweet.

In 2021, the Jon Snow actor told Associated Press that it “might be painful” for him to watch House of the Dragon. “There's so much tied up in that that it might be hard,” he said, later telling Insider, "I think to see people get into outfits and costumes, that resemble what we wore for all those years, and it [has] the same music and style and tone, but not be in it is always going to feel — There's going to be a rawness there."

Story continues

He continued, "Of course, I'm going to watch it and I'm going to support Miguel [Sapochnik], who's helming the show. I wish them all the best, but it's so close to my heart, that story, that, of course, there might be a bit of pain there."

Originally Appeared on Glamour