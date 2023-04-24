Emile Cairess, the 'normal guy' taking his race to the next level

Emile Cairess of Great Britain poses for a photo after finishing in sixth place in the Elite Men's race - Emile Cairess, the 'normal guy' taking his running to the next level - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The athlete who grabbed the baton of British long-distance running after he passed Mo Farah in the London Marathon was cheered on by a teacher at the school who entered him into his first race.

Emile Cairess overtook Farah at 15 miles en route to becoming the first European finisher and third-fastest British marathon runner in history on his debut over the 26.2 miles distance.

Among the thousands who lined the streets and witnessed the Yorkshireman's stunning achievement was Mike McCartney, who was the lead cross country teacher at Bradford Grammar, a school that counts the Olympic gold medal-winning triathletes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee among its other alumni.

Mo Farah (2nd left) and other Emile Cairess (second right) reach the Isle of Dogs during the Men's elite race during the TCS London Marathon - Yui Mok/PA

McCartney said that it had been a “great buzz” to see Cairess “fly by” as he prepared to turn into The Mall and the 25-year-old now hopes to follow in the Brownlee brothers’ footsteps by being selected for next year’s Paris Olympics after achieving the qualifying time.

“We’ve watched Emile grow as a runner from a young age to where he is now,” he said. "He’s always had the talent. When he was competing as a schoolboy he was beating people, even though they were doing double the amount of training that he was. We could see that he was going to go places then and we’re very proud of him.”

Cairess was first introduced to the sport by his mother, Alison, a school teacher who still runs regularly herself. That included gruelling fell runs and later cross country events through the Yorkshire countryside.

Cairess was entered into his first race while at junior school, joined the Bingley Harriers club and would combine athletics with football before focussing solely on running from the age of 16.

“To run the full marathon distance and to experience the crowd was a dream,” said Cairess. “My mum has always been a runner - I started going out with her when I was four. I then started racing in school, joined a club and it snow-balled. I also really loved playing football. That was difficult to give up but I was a much better runner than footballer.”

Story continues

'I’ll be in my prime at around 30'

Cairess became English Under-23 champion at 5,000m and has followed that up with outstanding results as a senior, winning a silver medal in the European Cross Country Championships shortly before Christmas before breaking the European 10-mile record earlier this year.

He has split his training between periods at altitude in Kenya and running at home in Leeds with his friend Phil Sesemann, a junior doctor who sprinted past Farah to finish eighth in Sunday’s London Marathon.

Sesemann brings his two dogs - named Haile and Kipchoge (after the marathon legends Haile Gebrselassie and Eliud Kipchoge) - out for his slower pace runs, although these are avoided by Cairess after he once tripped over one of them.

From left, Mo Farah, Emile Cairess and Phil Sesemann get their medals for competing in the London Marathon - Splash News

Kenyan runners have dominated the marathon globally and Cairess has been inspired by training in Africa. “You get immersed in the culture,” he said.

“There are about 20 guys in England who are focussed on long distance running at an intense and serious level. In Kenya, there are maybe a thousand guys in one town.

“I feel I’ll be in my prime at around 30 so I wanted to learn the marathon before I’m really ready physically.”

'He is an athlete who grafts'

Cairess, who was trained at St Mary’s University by Farah's old coach Alan Storey, was behind Farah at half distance but ran a perfectly judged race to eventually finish two minutes and 19 seconds ahead.

In 2012, when Farah was winning two Olympic golds at the London Olympics, Cairess was finishing 24th in the Mini London Marathon as a 14-year-old junior.

“I know it's Mo Farah but you just have to treat everyone in the race the same,” said Cairess. “We're just normal guys racing each other. I did beat Mo Farah but it's not the Mo Farah who won the Olympics.”

Farah believes that Cairess has the talent and discipline to now shine on the world stage. “He is an athlete who grafts - he can go on,” said Farah.

And his advice? “You are still young and you have got a good future ahead of you so don't be afraid to put yourself out there. And don't take things for granted. I took stuff for granted. Believe in yourself. Keep working hard and just keep enjoying it.”