Emi Jay's "Super Bloom" Collection Has Us Excited for Summer

Cult-favorite hair accessories label Emi Jay is back with a new collection for the spring and summer seasons.

Titled "Super Bloom," the range boasts a wide range of colors perfect for the warmer days. The brand's bestselling Big Effing Clip returns in shades including orange "Aries," pastel pink "Fairy Wings" and yellow "Lemon Cake," as well as a black-and-white iteration called "Yin n Yang." Elsewhere, the Super Bloom Clip comes in a flower shape in "Coconut," "Guava," "Wild Orchid" and "Maui." The collection is complete with Pin Up Sticks in four colorways -- "Green Daydream," "Lover Pink," "Blue Daydream" and ""Black Magic" -- for your '00s-inspired looks.

Peep the "Super Bloom" collection worn by YouTube star Ellie Thumann above. Priced from $15 to $34 USD, the pieces are now available on Emi Jay's website.