EMGA advises Annapurna Finance on their EURO 15M debt raise with funding from OeEB

Emerging Markets Global Advisory
·3 min read
Emerging Markets Global Advisory
Emerging Markets Global Advisory

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annapurna Finance raised EURO 15 mn of senior debt from OeEB the Development Bank of Austria, this facility will provide financial assistance to its clients in microfinance space. EMGA advised on the transaction.

The EUR 15 million debt facility comes at a time when financial institutions world-wide are exploring new cross-border funding options to further deliver on their objectives.

“Increasing financial inclusion is one of our main strategic goals. We are therefore proud to work with Annapurna – an experienced partner in the field of microfinance,” stated Sabine Gaber, member of OeEB’s Executive Board. “Especially women often have very limited access to financial services, which is why we are particularly happy that our funds will support female entrepreneurs and contribute to improving gender equality in India.”

Commenting on the transaction, Annapurna’s CFO Satyajit Das said, “Annapurna is very pleased and welcomes OeEB as a new debt partner.” He further shared that, “We continued to grow despite the pandemic and the funding provided by OeEB will help boost our activities while generating strong positive impact.” He also praised EMGA advisory team in closing the deal.

EMGA’s Managing Director and Investment Banking Head Sajeev Chakkalakal said, “It was a pleasure to be able to communicate Annapurna’s vision of economic empowerment within India and successfully structure and negotiate this funding solution with OeEB.” Managing Director Jeremy Dobson added “Annapurna’s strong management and solid financial position were major factors that enabled Sajeev and EMGA’s Investment Banking team to complete this financing in tandem with the deep institutional framework and financial capacity that OeEB represents.”

Annapurna Finance is one of the top ten NBFC-MFIs in India. Annapurna Finance was established with a purpose of serving their clients by bringing them to mainstream, providing need based financial services at their doorstep. They currently operate in 19 states and manage assets of more than EURO 640 mn in microfinance and MSME space. They are headquartered out of Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) has been operating as the Development Bank of Austria since March 2008. It specialises in the provision of long-term finance for the implementation of private sector projects in developing countries which create sustainable development. Additionally, OeEB provides technical assistance, which can be used to enhance the developmental impact of projects. For more information, please visit https://www.oe-eb.at/

Emerging Markets Global Advisory (EMGA), with offices in London and New York, helps financial institutions and corporates seeking debt or equity capital. EMGA’s multi-national team combine the decades of experience necessary to complete transactions on behalf of their clients within the world’s emerging markets and frontier economies, including India which remains a key market. With a proven track record in capital formation and strategic advisory throughout diverse economic cycles, EMGA continues expanding its geographic reach and service offering, solidifying its place in the market as one of the industries pre-eminent emerging markets focused niche investment banks.

info@emergingmarketsglobaladvisory.com


