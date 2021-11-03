Newcastle suffer setback as Emery confirms he is staying at Villarreal

Photograph: Ivan Terron/Shutterstock

Unai Emery’s move to Newcastle United has collapsed in a setback for the club’s Saudi Arabian-led owners. The manager released a statement on Wednesday saying he was staying at Villarreal, after holding talks that led the Premier League club to think he was close to succeeding Steve Bruce.

Emery’s decision leaves Eddie Howe in pole position for the job after the former Bournemouth manager impressed in interviews. Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August 2020 after their relegation to the Championship.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100% committed,” Emery said on social media. “Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to [president] Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.”

It is understood factors that prompted Emery to think again include uncertainty over who will hold the roles of chief executive and director of football at Newcastle. The former Arsenal manager has also been upset at how news of the proposed move was played out so publicly before Villarreal’s Champions League game against Young Boys on Tuesday, forcing him to address uncomfortable questions before and after the match.

Newcastle were ready to pay Villarreal about £6m in compensation and had been cautiously optimistic that Emery would be in charge for the trip to Brighton on Saturday.