Emerson Palmieri: Inter Milan retain interest in Chelsea full-back as West Ham consider loan move

Inter Milan are still pursuing a permanent deal for full-back Emerson Palmieri and are expected to renew talks with Chelsea before the transfer window closes next month.

West Ham are also interested in signing the Italy international but would prefer a loan deal as they seek to reinforce their defence, having already had three bids rejected for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

Emerson, who has two years remaining on his contract, was left out of Frank Lampard’s squad for Chelsea’s 3-1 victory against Brighton on Monday evening and has played just two minutes of Premier League football since the lockdown.

Inter’s interest in Emerson is long-standing, having hoped to complete a permanent deal for the 25-year-old last January. However, Chelsea were unwilling to sanction his departure until replacement Ben Chilwell was signed from Leicester this summer.

Inter have also been interested in fellow Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso, who started against Brighton in Chilwell’s absence, but after completing a deal for 34-year-old Aleksandr Kolarov already this window, Emerson is seen as the better long-term option.

Chelsea’s interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has naturally raised the possibility of Emerson being offered as part of a deal for the England international. However, West Ham remain adamant that Rice is not for sale.