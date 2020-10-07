Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation For the U.S. Bancorp and U.S. Bank National Association Data Breach

HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding the data breach at U.S. Bancorp and U.S. Bank National Association (collectively “U.S. Bank”) on behalf of an unknown number of affected U.S. Bank customers whose personal information was compromised in the Data Breach revealed by U.S. Bank on September, 18, 2020.



U.S. Bank recently notified the State of California Attorney General of a data breach affecting an unknown number of customers. On July 30, 2020, a computer server containing personally identifiable information was physically stolen from an undisclosed U.S. Bank corporate office. The breached data reportedly includes names and account numbers but may include additional sensitive information. Further details have not yet been released. On September 18, U.S. Bank began notifying affected consumers of the data incident without explanation of the delay in notification. On information and belief, the Data Breach was a direct result of U.S. Bank’s failure to implement adequate and reasonable cyber-security procedures and protocols necessary to protect customers’ personally identifiable information (“PII”).

U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in the nation. Founded in 1863, U.S. Bank annual revenues exceed $23 billion USD. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the bank employs more than 73,000.

Houston-based law firm Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation. Emerson and its predecessor firms have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than thirty-nine years and have recovered more than a billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.

