Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.52

Emerson Electric Co.'s (NYSE:EMR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.52 per share on 9th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Emerson Electric's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Emerson Electric Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Emerson Electric has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Emerson Electric Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Emerson Electric not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here