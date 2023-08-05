Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.52 Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Emerson Electric's shares on or after the 10th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.52 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Emerson Electric stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of $95.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Emerson Electric has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Emerson Electric

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Emerson Electric's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (61%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Emerson Electric's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Emerson Electric is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Emerson Electric has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Emerson Electric is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Emerson Electric? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Emerson Electric paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Emerson Electric is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Emerson Electric (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.