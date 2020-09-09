Emerita Resources Releases 41 Historical Drill Holes From High Grade Infanta Deposit and Receives Formal Mineral Title, Paymogo / Romanera Project, Spain

Figure 1

Diamond Drill Hole Collar Locations

Figure 2

Paymogo Location Map

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces the Company has received the final resolution documents from the Mining Department in Huelva, formally awarding the Public Tender and the mineral rights to the Paymogo Romanera Project (“the Project”) to Emerita. The initial rights are for a period of 26 months and providing the Company initiates drilling in a timely manner, it has the right to apply to have this period extended for a further 36 months.



With respect to project activities, the Company has completed the digital compilation of the historical hard copy data for the Infanta Deposit, including for assay data, drill hole surveys, and geological coding which will be required to develop 3D models. Infanta is one of the two known deposits occurring on the Project. Similar compilation activities are ongoing for the larger Romanera deposit located on the west side of the Project.

Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, notes, “We are very excited to be planning the upcoming drill program for Infanta. It is rare to find a deposit with excellent grades this close to surface that has not been closed off by drilling.”

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO of Emerita, states, “We are prepared to mobilize a drill and commence the drill program as soon as the permitting is completed. The initial program will be designed to drill the deposit in sufficient detail to complete a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.”

The Infanta deposit features numerous high grade copper, lead and zinc intercepts, with strong enrichment in silver and locally in gold (see below).

Highlights: Infanta Deposit Historical Drilling

Hole # from to width Au_ppm Ag_ppm Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% IN2P 49.5 55.8 6.3 0.5 176.4 3.1 11.1 20.7 IN5P 117.4 130.9 13.5 1.0 202.3 1.1 6.1 12.3 A3 47.64 53.46 5.82 0.3 140.4 1.7 6.5 12.2 54.46 66.16 11.7 0.3 62.1 1.0 4.3 7.6 A11 55.9 62.6 6.7 0.0 327.3 2.1 7.5 17.3 A12 78 86.14 8.14 0.0 85.6 3.0 8.7 14.5 A22 104.92 109.15 4.23 0.0 186.2 3.2 11.5 21.5 A31 81.2 86.5 5.3 0.9 240.0 3.8 13.1 25.3 A32 72.37 76 3.63 0.4 214.0 3.8 18.2 31.2 A39 34.97 40.6 5.63 0.8 102.6 1.4 5.0 12.5



This release includes data for 41 diamond drill holes (see Figure 1, Table 1). The holes were drilled primarily in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s by Asturiana de Zinc and Phelps Dodge. Drilling extended from near surface, where the deposit outcrops, to a depth of only approximately130 meters and along strike for approximately 600 meters. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike. At the time of historical drilling, the strike and down dip extent of the deposit were not adequately tested. Mineralization extended beyond the property boundary onto ground controlled by a competitor. The Project area has expanded significantly such that the potential extensions of the deposit occur well within Emerita’s project area.

