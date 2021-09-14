Emerging Quantum Communications via Satellite Revenue Opportunity of $2.6 Billion by 2030

New NSR Report Sees Global Security Concerns Driving Force in Satellite-Based Quantum Communications Opportunities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Quantum Communications via Satellite (QCvS) Report, launched today, finds the potential to deliver unlimited security boosting satellite-based quantum communications to a revenue opportunity of $2.6 Billion by 2030 with Banking, Energy, and Gov/ Mil as the primary target markets for services adoption.



“Representing a potential all-encompassing solution for security applications, substantial quantum foundations are developing,” states Report Co-author Arthur Van Eeckhout. “Quantum communications via satellite is moving faster than predicted.”

The segment is surpassing expectations, with global investments of $20 billion in quantum related technologies. Leveraging optical/laser terminals advancement towards its own growth, increased Optical adoption positions QCvS for take-off. With government support, full commercialization is expected by decade’s end.

“Major space-faring countries are likely to enable commercial organisations fast-tracking technology such as QCvS to improve national security,” notes Report Co-author Hussain Bokhari. “Quantum communications strengthens country sovereignty, from both terrestrial and space domains.”

In the near term, the pandemic-triggered backlog in demo missions are beginning to clear with bigger players expected to enter the field soon after. As the conversation on data security and Quantum hacking diversifies to more industries, opportunity will increase. Van Eeckhout added, “The stakes are high, those who do not master this technology risk being left exposed. Quantum Communications via Satellite will reward those first to the plate.”

About the Report

NSR’s first-to-market Quantum Communications via Satellite Report offers business-critical insight into an industry primed for take-off. NSR’s latest report assesses state of play for the sector, detailing key players, applications, launches, and revenue drivers. As development leads to quantum secured satellite connectivity, QCvS offers an industry-first timeline, identifying the when and where of opportunity, enabling readers to navigate all aspects of this emerging sector staying ahead of the curve.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in NSR’s QCvS:

ABN AMRO, AT&T, AWS, AegiQ, Airbus, Alibaba Group, Aliro Quantum, Arqit, Atos, British Telecom, Batelle, Boeing, C5 Accelerate, Canadian Space Agency (CSA), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC),China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), Cambridge Quantum Computing, Commstar, Craft Prospect, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfah (DLR), Delft Circuits, Deutsche Telekom, European Space Agency (ESA), Eutelsat, Golden Gate Ventures, Google, Hamamatsu, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, IDQuantique, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Inmarsat, Intelsat, IonQ, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), KETS, Keysight Technologies, Leonardo, Ligentec, Loft Orbital, mBryonics, Microsoft, Miraex, Mitsubishi Electric, NASA, Notion, Nokia Bell Labs, Northrop Grumman, Nu Quantum, Q-CTRL, QTL, Qeynet, QuSecure, Quantonation, Quantum Ventures, Quantum CTek, Quantum Delta NL, QuantumXchange, Qunnect, SES, SGInnovate, SK Telecom, Shasta Ventures, Silc Technologies, Singtel, Space Capital, SpeQtral, Sumitomo Corporation, Techstars Space Accelerator, Telefonica, Tencent, Thales Alenia Space, The Aerospace Corporation, Toptica Photonics, Toshiba, UK Research and Innovation, and Xairos.

