EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira holds losses after cenbank keeps rate unchanged

(There will be no EMEA focussed emerging markets report on Friday and Monday on account of Good Friday and Easter. Reuters will resume coverage on Tuesday, April 19.)

* S&P lower 222 GDO forecast for emerging markets Argentina, S.Korea, Singapore cenbanks hike interest rates

* Rouble weakens as more capital controls seen lifted next (Updates after Turkey's central bank decision)

By Susan Mathew

April 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was on Thursday unmoved by the central bank's decision to hold its policy rate at 14%, while Russia's rouble slipped ahead of planned easing in capital controls next week.

The lira was down 0.2% at 14.61 a dollar after the widely expected central bank move, which came even as annual inflation was estimated to rise beyond the current 61%.

The increase in price pressures has been driven by rising energy costs and supply shocks, but inflation should start to ease due to the central bank's actions, it said.

The decision in Turkey followed a series of interest-rate hikes in emerging markets overnight, with Argentina, Korea and Singapore all tightening monetary policy to curb inflation, which has been worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Turkey's unorthodox policy under President Tayyip Erdogan, who contrary to economic theory says high rates cause inflation, had sparked a currency crisis last year that ended with the lira losing 44% of its value and being the worst performing currency of 2021.

This further spurred inflation, but some measures taken by the central bank have stabilized the currency over the past few months.

"For now the depositors in Turkey are buying into the story that the new scheme can keep the lira value of deposits," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank.

"But with inflation running significantly above target with the Fed (Federal Reserve) tightening and putting pressure on the refinancing of Turkey dollar loans and higher oil prices... I'm not so confident and that the stability they've seen in the Turkish lira for the past months can be maintained."

Story continues

Meanwhile, S&P cut 2022 economic growth forecast for emerging markets to 4% from 4.8%, citing the Ukraine conflict, sustained inflationary pressures, tighter financing condition and the uncertainty about China's growth.

The bulk of the downward revision is for EMs in Europe, Middle East and Africa, the ratings agency said.

Russia's rouble weakened to above 80 a dollar in Moscow, as the central bank said it would lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18 after lifting some controls already this week.

In more signs of emerging market asset managers being under strain, Jupiter said it intends to shut its Emerging & Frontier Income after highlighting a worsening international outlook, while Ashmore Group Plc reported quarterly net outflows in its fixed income and equity investment portfolios.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Aditya Soni)