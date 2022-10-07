EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX deepen losses as hawkish Fed bets rise; Latam FX outperform

By Susan Mathew Oct 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies deepened losses on Friday as a strong U.S. jobs report raised prospects for another large Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while Mexico's peso rose as steadying inflation did little to dim rate hike prospects in the Latin American country. The dollar recovered from a dip earlier in the day after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% in the prior month. This more or less cemented the case for a fourth 75-basis-point hike from the Fed in November. MSCI's emerging market stock index slipped 1.4%, while the currencies counterpart dropped 0.5%, snapping a six-session winning streak. Asian currencies were in the red, with the offshore yuan down 0.5%, and the Indian rupee falling 0.6%, staying close to the record lows hit earlier in the session. South Africa's rand fell, while the Russian rouble slipped to 61.4 per dollar in Moscow trading. Most central and eastern European currencies fell against a weaker euro. The Polish zloty outperformed, up 0.7% as it recovered from a 1.5% slide on Thursday. LATAM STAYS RESILIENT The Mexican peso rose 0.4%. Mexico's inflation steadied at 8.7% in the 12 months through September, data showed, halting an upward trend that had pushed consumer prices to 22-year highs. It was still well above the central bank's target range. "(Mexico's inflation) will remain above the upper end of Banxico's 2%-4% tolerance band for some time and, with the Fed still in a hawkish mood, (Mexico's) tightening cycle has a bit further to run," said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "We expect the policy rate to be raised from 9.25% now to 10.50% by early next year." Peru's sol rose up to 0.3% after the central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, as expected, to 7.0% late on Thursday. The rate has been raised by 675 basis points since July 2021 as inflation remains high. But inflation and inflation expectations decreased in September, the Peruvian central bank said. "We expect (Peru's central bank) to continue hiking the policy rate in increments of 25bps in each of the two meetings that will take place in the balance of the year," Credit Suisse analyst Alberto Rojas said. Rising oil prices lifted Colombia's peso, while Brazil's real inched up 0.1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 897.62 -1.42 MSCI LatAm 2220.34 -0.72 Brazil Bovespa 117278.41 -0.24 Mexico IPC 45869.64 -0.99 Chile IPSA 5102.21 -1.57 Argentina MerVal 144645.33 -1.416 Colombia COLCAP 1207.61 -0.87 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2030 0.12 Mexico peso 20.0380 0.33 Chile peso 945.7 -0.26 Colombia peso 4589 0.41 Peru sol 3.9762 -0.34 Argentina peso 149.1700 -0.18 (interbank) Argentina peso 273 3.30 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)