EMERGING MARKETS-Risk-on lifts stocks; dented dollar buoys currencies

By Susan Mathew Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies firmed on Monday as risk-on sentiment saw the dollar continue to drop, but worries about China and other risk events in the United States kept caution in the air. Mexico's peso gained 0.2%, while Chile's currency jumped 0.9% as the dollar slid. South Africa's rand jumped 1% to a one-month high. Brazil's real swung between losses and gains, last trading at 5.10 after seven session's of gains that were bolstered by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva winning presidential elections. Eyes now are on Lula's cabinet picks. Keeping the dollar in check were U.S. mid-term elections due on Tuesday which will be watched to make bets on policy, as well as U.S. inflation data for October which follows data last week that showed a rise in unemployment and spurred bets of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. As officials in China reiterated that strict COVID curbs would be maintained, the Chinese yuan fell 0.6%, knocked also by data that showed an unexpected contraction in the country's exports and imports. But stocks rose on hopes for an eventual easing, and most other EM peers followed aided by stronger sessions in Western Europe and Wall Street. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks was up 1.6%. Gains among Latin American bourses were led by a 2.4% jump in Colombian stocks. But amid worries about China's growth and monetary policy tightening by major central banks causing a recession, EM stocks have lost about 27% this year. Emerging market stocks are oversold, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth management. "Odds are rising for China stimulus, and growth linked to supply chains is rebounding in South Asia. We are opportunistically adding to positions there and in Latin America, which benefits from already tight central bank policy and commodity exporter windfalls." In Mexico, data showed gross fixed investment rose 1.9% in August from the previous month, compared with a 1.4% fall in July. Mexico's peso was on track to mark its fifth straight higher session, taking gains so far this year to 5.1%. But Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics, warned of looming pressure on the peso from a current account deficit which he said is likely to widen over the coming quarters. Mexico's current account deficit narrowed in the second quarter to $704 million from $8.09 billion during the first three months of the year, central bank data showed in August. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 899.43 1.63 MSCI LatAm 2328.52 -1.39 Brazil Bovespa 117817.20 -0.29 Mexico IPC 51482.45 0.6 Chile IPSA 5221.97 0.04 Argentina MerVal 152162.56 0.595 Colombia COLCAP 1244.24 2.36 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1015 -0.99 Mexico peso 19.4754 0.13 Chile peso 919.2 0.85 Colombia peso 5093 -0.12 Peru sol 3.9411 0.06 Argentina peso 159.3200 -0.63 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)