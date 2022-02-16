Emerging Markets Report: Healing Minds, Expanding Markets

Mindset Pharma Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Important news from Mindset Pharma Inc. (Mindset) (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders appears to have reached a significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders.



Frankly put, news that the Company’s psychedelic medicines could be useful to a broader market is important from a simple financial standpoint. It doesn’t take an economist to note that a broader market could portend potential revenue.

But it’s important to remember that this isn’t a picks and shovels deal. Not selling any hubcaps either.

This is a Company at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution, a Company which is endeavoring to create optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs.

In the release, James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset was clear that “…it has synthesized additional promising candidates from its Family 3 of next generation drug candidates, and will initiate Proof of Concept preclinical studies to further measure the viability of these compounds as daily pro-cognitive take-home medication.”

Further in the release Mindset speaks directly to the expanding market opportunity which as the paragraph concludes, touches on two potentially large markets. It is important to note with emphasis that these remarks regard a Company still very much in the Research and Development phase and that no efficacy or outcome is certain.

Now back to CEO Lanthier’s remarks.

“If we can demonstrate pro-cognitive benefits at a range of sub-hallucinogenic doses, our compounds have the potential to dramatically broaden the addressable neurology and mental health market we are pursuing while avoiding the hallucinogenic liability associated with traditional approaches. Providing pro-cognitive solutions that do not elicit a psychedelic effect will suit vulnerable patient populations such as juvenile ADHD, Alzheimer's disease, and a range of others.”

For us, the science being developed at Mindset is emboldened by their previously reported news that the Company had entered in to a first-of-its-kind co-development agreement with the McQuade Center of Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, which fully funds and advances the development of Mindset’s Family 2 & Family 4. Family 3 compounds are potential opportunities for Mindset to partner with other groups to progress its most promising candidates from this family to the clinic.

Here's a horses’ mouth account of the pact:

https://youtu.be/4gg0QKfwmrI

If you’re of the short attention span persuasion or only have a second, cruise to the 1:13 minute mark of that video and listen to that sentence. See what he says about their aspirations to design a drug with some of the same benefits of psychedelic drugs without the trips.

Here’s a hint: it may create a much larger market.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $250,000 by Mindset Pharma, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

