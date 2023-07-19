EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam FX edge higher; Peru's sol dented by protests

* Brazil eyes taxes on shareholder payouts, closed-end funds * Anti-government protests begin Peru, sol declines * Colombia's economic activity recovers in May (Updated at 1958 GMT) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A July 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged higher by the afternoon on Wednesday, while Peru's sol remained under pressure as thousands of people began protesting demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. Peru's sol slipped 0.2%, down for three days. Security measures were reinforced in the capital city of Lima, with metal bars in front of the main public buildings. The protesters marched through some streets of the city with banners alluding to their demands. No incidents with security forces have been reported. Residents of Peru's key mining areas are also expected to support protests. The currency was also dented by lower copper prices. Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank says the protests could build some political risk into Peruvian assets but it remains to be seen how disruptive these will prove this time around. "It would seem, at least, that the government is much better prepared for these than in late 2022/early 2023." The MSCI index for Latam currencies edged 0.2% higher, shrugging off weakness from earlier in the session and a slightly stronger dollar. Traders awaited May retail sales data out of Mexico on Thursday. The peso gained 0.2%. Tracking higher crude oil prices, top exporter Colombia's peso rose 0.6%, set for its best six-day winning streak in six weeks. The currency has held below the 4,000-per-dollar mark for the third straight session. Data showed Colombia's economic activity expanded 0.65% year-on-year in May, recovering from the contraction from previous month. Citi analysts expect upcoming prints to continue showing deceleration in short term, while retaining their call for 2023 growth at 1.5%. Brazil's real gained 0.5%, after falling for two straight days. Reuters reported Brazil's government is considering changes to taxation of closed-end funds and shareholder payouts in order to shore up revenue in next year's budget. Separately, the government also raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 2.5%, up from the estimate of 1.9% in May. Chile's peso rose 1%. Rating agency Fitch left Chile's long-term foreign currency sovereign debt rating unchanged at "A-", with a stable outlook, highlighting a solid balance sheet and a level of debt below its peers. The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks was down 0.4%. Brazilian motor maker WEG SA rose 5% after reporting a 50% jump in net profit. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1019.62 -0.24 MSCI LatAm 2482.77 -0.04 Brazil Bovespa 117532.8 -0.26 3 Mexico IPC 53813.76 -0.41 Chile IPSA 6315.20 0.46 Argentina MerVal 453607.8 -0.716 7 Colombia COLCAP 1170.86 0.09 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7838 0.51 Mexico peso 16.7102 0.18 Chile peso 806.7 0.97 Colombia peso 3975.5 0.58 Peru sol 3.5674 -0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) 268.0000 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 520 0.00 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Diane Craft)