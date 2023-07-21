EMERGING MARKETS-Most Latam currencies slip on firm dollar, Brazil stocks lead gains

* Brazil's Bovespa index leads Latam stocks higher * Mexican president's fiery barbs fuel rival's campaign * Russia central bank surprises with mega rate hike (Updated at 2016 GMT) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A July 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Friday against a firm dollar, with traders awaiting major central bank decisions next week, while Brazilian stocks led the advance among equities in the region. Central banks in Europe, Japan and the United States are due to hold policy meetings next week, with the dollar steadying on bets of the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer following evidence of labor market resilience. "The reason for that weakening all across the board is you know, by now it is very clear that the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, along with the Federal Reserve are going to continue hiking," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. In Latin America, top copper producer Chile's peso was knocked down 0.7% by lower prices of the red metal. Peru's sol dropped 0.1% as traders continued to assess the impact of recent anti-government protests on the future of President Dina Boluarte. Deustche Bank analysts said the El Nino climate phenomenon and apparent renewal of socio-political unrest are clouding Peru's economic outlook and policy response. These developments could set back the country's economic recovery and generate inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, the Mexican peso slipped 0.6% and was set for weekly losses a day after dropping more than 1% on weak retail sales data. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's verbal attacks on Senator Xochitl Galvez have raised the charismatic opposition lawmaker's profile and fueled concerns among some ruling party supporters that the country's leader is undermining his own party instead of derailing her presidential campaign. Colombia's peso advanced 0.6%, aided by higher prices of crude oil, while Brazil's real rose 0.5%. The MSCI index for Latin American currencies edged higher for the second straight week, while Peru's sol tracked its worst week since May. The MSCI index for Latin American stocks gained 1.1%, set for a third straight weekly gain, led by Brazilian equities. B3 was the top boost, gaining some 4% as the company's stock options expired on Friday. Elsewhere, Russia's central bank surprised markets with a greater-than-expected 100-basis-point interest rate hike. The rouble weakened against the dollar following the rate hike after the currency's weakness added to inflation pressures stemming from a tight labor market and strong consumer demand. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2016 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1000.77 -1.7 MSCI LatAm 2504.78 0.98 Brazil Bovespa 120248.2 1.83 3 Mexico IPC 53732.51 0.32 Chile IPSA 6301.85 -0.33 Argentina MerVal 473477.8 3.13 8 Colombia COLCAP 1172.85 -0.08 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7784 0.02 Mexico peso 16.9871 -0.67 Chile peso 822.5 -0.78 Colombia peso 3957 0.53 Peru sol 3.5757 -0.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 269.4000 -0.26 Argentina peso (parallel) 523 0.38 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal, Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Deepa Babington)