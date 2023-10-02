EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX start Q4 on dour note; Chilean peso sinks after data

* Chile's economic activity back in negative territory in Aug * Peruvian inflation eases to lowest level in more than two years * Latam FX down 1.3%, stocks down 2.2% (Updated at 3:45 pm ET/1945 GMT) By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Oct 2 (Reuters) - Latin American markets started the fourth-quarter in the red on Monday as the dollar continued its march upwards and oil prices tumbled, with the Chilean and Colombian currencies eyeing their worst day since June. Chile's peso fell 2%, its biggest daily decline in nearly four months, after the IMACEC economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, slipped by 0.9% in August on an annual basis, as the Andean country's economy stutters following a rapid post-pandemic recovery. "The sequential decline was driven by the services sector that had remained a source of economic activity resilience and a source of inflationary pressures," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. Also weighing on the copper producer's currency were declining prices of the red metal on a strong dollar, with copper producer Peru's sol trading down 0.2%. Currencies of oil exporters Mexico's and Colombia declined 1.6% and 2.1% respectively amid weak oil prices, with Colombia's peso on track for its worst day since June after its central bank held rates on Friday. More broadly, MSCI's index tracking major Latin American currencies fell 1.3%, its biggest daily drop in two months, while stock markets in the region dropped 2.2%. Colombia's Colcap dropped 0.7% while Mexico's BMV IPC rose 0.6%. Latam currencies notched their first quarterly declines in over a year on Friday as the dollar strengthened on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for much longer than previously thought. Further adding to the gloom were concerns about narrowing rate differentials as some regional economies embark on a monetary easing cycle given cooling growth. "Summer failed to bring the much-needed calm to emerging markets as the market mood saw a marked deterioration given the sharp spike in core bond yields, as well as a stronger U.S. dollar," HSBC analysts said. Adding to the sombre mood, a survey by S&P showed September manufacturing activity in Brazil eased back into contractionary territory, though job creation topped expectations. The real slipped 0.8%, and Brazil's Bovespa dropped 1.4%. U.S. bond yields and the dollar continued to build on their September gains on Monday, denting appetite for risk assets, while oil slid. Broader EM currencies fell 0.4% on the day, while EM stocks dipped 0.3%. HSBC's Emerging Markets Sentiment Survey showed that while some investors have moderated some expectations for EM asset performance in the fourth quarter, overall positive sentiment has been broadly sustained. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 949.77 -0.32 Markets MSCI LatAm 2251.42 -2.17 Brazil Bovespa 114965.8 -1.37 8 Mexico IPC 51193.52 0.63 Chile IPSA 5757.65 -1.3 Argentina MerVal 559322.6 -0.577 5 Colombia COLCAP 1113.16 -0.76 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0689 -0.84 Mexico peso 17.6808 -1.61 Chile peso 908 -2.05 Colombia peso 4165 -2.16 Peru sol 3.7841 -0.23 Argentina peso 349.9500 0.01 (interbank) Argentina peso 795 0.63 (parallel) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Marguerita Choy)