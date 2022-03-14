EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX fall as Ukraine talks begin; rouble extends losses

Anisha Sircar
* Ukraine says Monday talks 'hard' after weekend progress * Latam stocks, FX stumble in choppy trade * Colombian peso surges 4% this month * Russian c.bank seen holding key rate at 20% on Friday * Brazil inflation, rate outlooks jump on fuel price hike By Anisha Sircar March 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies came under pressure on Monday and the Russian rouble slipped on worries over whether Russia-Ukraine talks would bear fruit amid escalating concerns over the global inflationary outlook. Ukraine said it had begun "hard" talks on a ceasefire, immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees with Russia, despite the fatal shelling of a residential building in Kyiv. The rouble weakened 0.3% in Moscow trading and has lost 30% against the dollar since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Latin American stocks fell 1%. Still, Latam currencies and stocks have gained 1.5% and 3% respectively up to the last close since the onset of the war, which has driven stellar rallies in a host of commodities. Constituents of the region's indexes are major commodities exporters, with analysts saying Brazil and Colombia are particularly well-positioned to benefit from the current environment. "Latin America could emerge as a winner...but there have been mixed currency market responses as investors have had to respond to terms of trade improvement, risk sentiment deterioration and the rotation away from Russia and into other commodity-driven EMs, all at the same time," said Marcos Casarin, chief Latin America economist at Oxford Economics. Mexico's peso climbed 0.3% against the dollar while Brazil's real gained 0.2%. Thanks to its macro fundamentals and diversified export basket, Brazil is highly well-positioned to make the most of the improvement in terms of trade, Casarin added. Coal-rich Colombia's peso firmed 1% and has outperformed other currencies in the region since the onset of the war. Gustavo Petro, front-runner for the country's May presidential election, secured the nomination of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition on Sunday during voting in primaries. Investor focus is on a U.S. Federal Reserve decision due Wednesday where it is expected to raise rates as it scrambles to address the fastest inflation in 40 years. Central banks in Turkey, Brazil, Indonesia, and Russia will also be meeting this week. The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key rate unchanged at 20% on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested. Meanwhile, expectations for Brazilian inflation and interest rates have jumped sharply, a survey showed. Chile's peso slipped for the second straight day, losing 0.3%. Leftist Gabriel Boric was sworn in as president on Friday as the country marked the sharpest shift in its politics since its return to democracy. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1058.63 -2.49 MSCI LatAm 2378.34 -0.97 Brazil Bovespa 110785.43 -0.83 Mexico IPC 53115.01 -0.35 Chile IPSA 4639.31 0.13 Argentina MerVal 87528.22 -1.653 Colombia COLCAP 1535.17 -0.86 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0640 -0.25 Mexico peso 20.8555 0.20 Chile peso 809.5 -0.62 Colombia peso 3793.5 0.59 Peru sol 3.701 0.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.2000 -0.28 Argentina peso (parallel) 198 2.02 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, editing by Mark Heinrich)

