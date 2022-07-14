EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks crash to 20-month lows; sturdy dollar swallows FX weekly gains

* Brazil's economy ministry raises 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2% * Chile's peso hits another record low as dollar resumes ascent * South African c. bank to hike repo rate 50 bps next week By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain July 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell more than 1% against a galloping dollar on Thursday and the region's stocks took a beating on worries that monetary tightening cycles by major central banks would hurt economic growth and spark a recession. Brazil's real was among the biggest decliners as a central bank index showed activity in Latam's largest economy fell for the second month in a row in May. Other currencies including Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso fell between 0.5% and 1% as the dollar continued a rally after red-hot U.S. inflation data ramped up bets of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Stocks sank to more than 20-month lows, with Brazil's heavyweight Bovespa index falling 2.3% to lead losses. Currencies have lost nearly 3% so far this week. "Expectations of more aggressive U.S. rate hikes adds pressure on Latam central banks, especially Mexico, which remains effectively behind the inflation curve - the outlook for EMs has been deteriorating and the latest numbers (from Latam) have really underscored that," TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi said. Analysts worry that Latam will suffer from slower growth as high inflation erodes consumers' purchasing power and financial conditions tighten, with assets in the region also under pressure from rising geopolitical risks. After benefiting from a commodity price boom earlier this year, currencies in resource-rich Latam have slipped nearly 5% this quarter, while stocks have spiraled 7%. Chile's peso suffered the most, falling 3% to hit another record low despite a 75-basis-point rate hike by the central bank on Wednesday, with the bank saying more hikes would be necessary to combat elevated inflation. Its top export, copper, fell 1.2% amid a broad selloff since March as a stronger dollar and China's COVID-19 curbs dent metals prices. "The outlook of lower commodity prices going forward does not favor these economies, especially in an environment of much higher interest rates in developed economies - we will continue to see the currencies suffering in the coming months," Ferrarezi stated. Meanwhile, Brazil's Economy Ministry raised its forecast for economic growth this year to 2% from 1.5% previously, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the South African Reserve Bank will raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% next Thursday, a Reuters poll forecast. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 963.66 -0.7 MSCI LatAm 1906.51 -3.34 Brazil Bovespa 95879.16 -2.05 Mexico IPC 46657.31 -1.69 Chile IPSA 5073.22 -0.92 Argentina MerVal 100758.76 -1.479 Colombia COLCAP 1272.63 -3.54 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4423 -0.72 Mexico peso 20.9040 -0.88 Chile peso 1043.9 -3.50 Colombia peso 4493.6 -0.18 Peru sol 3.9417 0.01 Argentina peso 128.0100 -0.14 (interbank) Argentina peso 280 1.07 (parallel) (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)