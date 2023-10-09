EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets bounce as Mideast conflict boosts commodity prices

* Israel's shekel falls to 3.95 per dollar * Petrobras CEO: Conflict to lead to higher oil volatility * Mexico's CPI eases, still above central bank's target * Latin American stocks up 1.2%, currencies up 1% (Updated at 3:45pm ET/1945 GMT) By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks turned higher in afternoon trading on Monday, boosted by surging oil prices as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas raised supply fears. Latin American currencies rose 1%, led by gains in the Colombian peso and Brazilian real which were up 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively. Contracts tracking crude prices increased over 4% on worries of escalating tensions hitting oil supplies from the Middle East. "Volatility will remain the key dynamic in oil markets in the aftermath of the surprise Hamas attacks against Israel ... the risk of a major supply shock has gone up," said Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research. MSCI's emerging market index for Latin America was up 1.2%, with Brazil's Bovespa index, Colombia's Colcap and Argentina's MerVal up between 0.6% and 3.3% after falling in early trading. Global stock markets also reversed losses during afternoon trading after a senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets." "While the conflict in the Middle East adds to the global uncertainty, we do not believe that this situation would trigger a deterioration of the world trade or emerging market economies," said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners. Separately, the CEO of Brazil's Petrobras said the conflict is likely to lead to higher volatility and speculation in oil markets. Shares of the oil giant rose 4%. Mexico's peso was flat after data showed annual inflation eased in September but still remained above the central bank's 3% target, supporting forecasts that it would keep its key interest rate at unchanged. Argentina's peso continued to weaken, setting a fresh record of 935 per dollar as investors eye upcoming elections. Latin American currencies ended the previous week with steep losses amid expectations that U.S. credit conditions would stay tighter for longer. Israel's shekel dropped to 3.95 per dollar on the day. The Bank of Israel said it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability. MSCI's emerging market equities index dipped 0.1%, and currencies rose 0.2%. Chilean markets were shut for a public holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock Indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 936.80 -0.06 Markets MSCI LatAm 2190.41 1.19 Brazil Bovespa 114862.2 0.61 8 Mexico IPC 49423.84 -0.49 Chile IPSA 0.00 0 Argentina MerVal 649758.9 3.314 7 Colombia COLCAP 1111.22 0.84 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1315 0.58 Mexico peso 18.1579 0.03 Chile peso 919.6 0.00 Colombia peso 4311 0.30 Peru sol 3.8246 -0.29 Argentina peso 349.9500 0.04 (interbank) Argentina peso 935 -5.88 (parallel) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)