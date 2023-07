EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks gain on China stimulus hopes

(Colombia stock market closed on Monday) * Brazil economists see deeper monetary easing, lower inflation * Peru's inflation skews negative for first time since 2021 * Argentina makes IMF payment as deal talks grind on * Latam FX up 0.8%, stocks add 18% By Ankika Biswas July 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks gained on Monday, with Chile's peso hitting a near one-week high on a boost from copper prices amid growing hopes of an economic stimulus from top metals consumer China. Expectations of economic support firmed after China's factory activity growth slowed in June, adding to evidences that the world's No. 2 economy lost momentum in the second quarter. Top copper producer Chile's peso gained 0.5% on higher prices of the red metal. Meanwhile, data showed a close proxy of Chile's gross domestic product dropped 2% in May. Brazil's real rose 0.3% with the economic ministry saying it is set to again revise upwards its 2023 growth forecast. Data showed S&P Global's Brazilian manufacturing PMI contracted in June to 46.6, after private economists forecast benchmark interest rates, currently at a cycle-high of 13.75%, would end 2023 at 12% and pointing to a deeper-than-expected monetary easing. Peru's sol slipped 0.2% after data over the weekend showed inflation dipped into negative terrain in June for the first time in nearly two years, bucking expectations of a moderate slowdown. Elsewhere data on Friday showed Argentina's economy slumped 4.2% in April from a year earlier, the worst drop since October 2020 and far lower than the 1.5% decline forecast, as drought hit farming. EXPORT DROP The drought's impact was also reflected in a 59% yearly drop in the country's exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives. However, Argentina's peso was up 1% in black market trading. The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Argentina is current in its payment obligations after the government's $2.7 billion payment. The MSCI indexes for Latam currencies and stocks rose 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively, after outperforming broader emerging markets in the first half of 2023. Minutes from Chile's and Mexico's central bank meetings will be on tap this week amid growing talk of interest rate cuts in Latam, one of the first regions to kick off policy tightening to tame spiraling inflation. "Increasingly stronger downward momentum in regional CPI remains supportive for lower rates," analysts at Morgan Stanley noted. While U.S. rates could constrain the near-term pace of rate cuts, they remain particularly relevant for Mexico, where the U.S. Fed's hawkishness could prompt a more cautious start to any easing cycle, the analysts added. The Mexican peso gained 0.4% ahead of manufacturing PMI data later in the day. Elsewhere, Turkey's central bank said its monetary tightening process is expected to continue until a significant improvement is achieved in the inflation outlook. The lira dipped as far as 26.11 against the dollar, hitting another record low. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.49 1.62 MSCI LatAm 2483.43 1.78 Brazil Bovespa 119252.87 0.99 Mexico IPC 0.00 0 Chile IPSA 5814.24 0.47 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1133.60 0.24 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7755 0.26 Mexico peso 17.0511 0.37 Chile peso 797.8 0.46 Colombia peso 4172.5 0.00 Peru sol 3.618 -0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) 257.9500 -0.47 Argentina peso (parallel) 489 1.02 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)