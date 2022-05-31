EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX outperforms broader EM in May; Brazil real leads

Bansari Mayur Kamdar
·3 min read

* Brazil's jobless rate drops to 10.5% in qtr through April * Chile April copper production falls 9.8% * Mexico April seasonally adjusted jobless rate 3.1% * Argentina to defer debt repayments to Paris Club until Sept 2024 * Dollar stronger as inflation worries dampen risk sentiment (Updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday as Brazil's jobless rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly six years, while Latin American currencies and stocks headed for their fourth month of gains this year. The Latam currencies index advanced 4.9% so far in May, outperforming broader emerging market currencies , boosted by sharp monthly gains in the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso. "You have a situation in which the rest of the world looks so much more chaotic than Latin America that the reward comes in the form of these currencies improving dramatically," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. "You're starting to realize at the end of May just how convoluted the first half of the year has been." Brazil's real gained 0.2% after data showed its jobless rate fell to 10.5% in the three months through April, making it the lowest since early 2016. Petrobras rose 0.5%, boosting Brazil's Bovespa index, as the Mines and Energy Ministry formalized a request to include the state-run oil company in the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards its potential privatization. The Mexican peso fell 0.6% against a stronger dollar in a market attentive to the appearances of members of the Federal Reserve and the agreement of the European Union to prohibit most imports of Russian crude. Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, compared to 3.5% in March. Meanwhile, Colombia's peso extended gains after hitting a five-week high in the previous session following results on Sunday from the first round of presidential elections. Leftist Gustavo Petro won the highest votes and business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez came in second, but because no candidate received more than 50%, a runoff election was scheduled for June 19. The COLCAP stock exchange was up 4.4%, in its first session since the contest. The Chilean peso gained 0.8% and outperformed its peers even as data showed copper output in the world's largest producer of the metal, fell more than expected to 9.8% year on year in April. Argentina has reached a deal with the Paris Club group of lenders to defer its debt repayments to September 2024, an official gazette confirmed on Tuesday, as part of a renegotiation around its $2 billion debt. Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint fell 0.8% after the central bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes even as inflation is seen accelerating to double-digits in the coming months before it could peak later this year. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1919 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1076.55 1.08 MSCI LatAm 2446.58 -0.93 Brazil Bovespa 110796.71 -0.21 Mexico IPC 51600.95 -1.08 Chile IPSA 5287.60 -1.82 Argentina MerVal 91994.04 -1.332 Colombia COLCAP 1598.91 4.35 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7496 0.06 Mexico peso 19.6715 -0.64 Chile peso 823 0.72 Colombia peso 3765.35 0.73 Peru sol 3.713 -0.75 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.1900 -0.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.47 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Grant McCool)

