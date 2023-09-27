EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX index on track for worst day in eight months, Brazil's real leads declines

* Brazil's real crosses 5 to the dollar * Latam FX down 1.5% in worst day since February * Rising oil boosts LatAm energy stocks (Updated at 3:50 p.m. ET/1950 GMT) By Amruta Khandekar, Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Sept 27 (Reuters) - Latin American assets continued to slide on Wednesday, with the index of the region's currencies eyeing its biggest daily decline in nearly eight months. Brazil's real dropped below 5 to the dollar, as expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy boost the dollar and hit appetite for riskier assets. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies was down 1.5%, hitting an over two-month low and on pace for its worst session since early February. The Brazilian real briefly crossed the 5.00 per dollar level in spot market trading for the first time since Aug. 18, falling to 4.987. It was last down 1.3% at 5.05 to the dollar. "In Brazil, they're more already in the mentality of we have to cut into record-high interest rates ... they're jumping ahead of whenever the Federal Reserve pivot may come" said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA. Latin American currencies have been bruised in September as investors digest increasing policy divergence between interest rates in the region while countries like Brazil have kickstarted rate cuts, and higher rates in the U.S. for longer than previously expected. "Over the next few quarters, we expect emerging market currencies to broadly weaken amid the dynamics percolating across the U.S. economy ... easier monetary policy in many emerging market countries should compound and exacerbate those depreciation pressures," analysts at Wells Fargo wrote in a note. "The currencies that are most vulnerable to the current global economic backdrop are mostly in Latin America and Eastern Europe." The Mexican peso slipped 0.9% and Colombia's peso tumbled 1.1%, both dropping to three week lows with markets awaiting interest rate verdicts in both countries later this week. The broader Latam stocks index dropped for the fifth consecutive session, falling 1.4%. It was trading around levels last seen in June. However, energy stocks were boosted as oil prices surged, with shares of Brazil's state-owned oil firm Petrobras jumping 2.4% in their best session since Sept. 5 and Colombia's EcoPetrol up nearly 2%. Colombia's COLCAP gained 0.8%, Mexican stocks rose 0.8% and Argentina's Merval index was up 3.2%. The Chilean peso fell 0.6% and Peru's sol fell 1%, hurt by falling copper prices. The chairman of Chile's Codelco noted that a recovery in output is expected to start next year. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 946.84 -0.04 Markets MSCI LatAm 2248.96 -1.36 Brazil Bovespa 113885.1 -0.27 6 Mexico IPC 51448.34 0.67 Chile IPSA 5762.70 0 Argentina MerVal 559462.8 2.984 4 Colombia COLCAP 1098.62 0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0471 -1.19 Mexico peso 17.6844 -0.91 Chile peso 908.9 -0.57 Colombia peso 4111.5 -1.07 Peru sol 3.81 -0.96 Argentina peso 349.9500 0.03 (interbank) Argentina peso 768 -1.30 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Lisa Mattackal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool)