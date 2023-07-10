EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips on China risk, Chilean peso hits near 6-week low

* Brazil likely saw deflation in June * Brazil economists lower inflation forecast for 8th week * Chile expected to cut rates by 75bps - poll (Updated at 1946 GMT) By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal July 10 (Reuters) - A gauge for Latin American currencies dipped on Monday amid growing evidence of a pitted economic recovery in top metals consumer China, with Chile's peso hitting its lowest level in nearly six weeks. China's producer prices fell at the fastest pace in over seven years in June, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation, pressuring policymakers to unveil more stimulus. The MSCI index for Latam currencies was off 0.1% after ending two straight weeks lower. Brazil's real slipped 0.4% following a near-1% advance on Friday after the lower house approved reforms to the country's complex consumption taxes. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government will not wait for Brazil's Congress to finish voting on a tax reform related to consumption before submitting its proposal for an income tax reform. All eyes will be on Brazil's monthly consumer price data on Tuesday, expected to show the country likely registered mild deflation in June, bolstering the case for a potential start to monetary easing. Traders will also monitor Colombia's inflation data later in the day, as well as Mexico's industrial output and Argentina's inflation data through the week. Meanwhile, a drop in copper prices pressured the world's top producers of the red metal, with Chile's peso down 814.20 against the dollar, falling to its lowest level since late May, while Peru's sol down 0.2%. A poll of traders showed Chile's central bank is expected to kick-off a monetary easing cycle later this month with a 75-basis-point rate cut owing to slowing inflation. Peru's interest rate decision is due on Thursday. "LatAm is in a privileged position compared to the rest of EM. There is little exposure to geopolitical conflicts, and Brazil and Chile could be among the first countries to cut rates," said David Beker, head of Brazil economics and Latam equity strategy & research at Bank of America. Expectations for galloping consumer prices in Argentina remain solidly in triple-digit territory, a monthly analyst poll showed on Friday, though the forecast edged down slightly compared with last month's survey. Colombia's peso was flat, while the Mexican peso rose 0.5%. The MSCI gauge for Latam stocks fell 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa and Colombia's Colcap leading declines. BofA analysts noted weak foreign inflows into Brazil's local exchange during its rally since April and continued outflows from local equity funds since September 21. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1946 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 982.92 0.23 MSCI LatAm 2427.10 -0.71 Brazil Bovespa 117911.6 -0.83 1 Mexico IPC 53711.35 -0.36 Chile IPSA 5971.85 0.5 Argentina MerVal 419880.7 -0.873 6 Colombia COLCAP 1125.02 -0.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8832 -0.39 Mexico peso 17.0489 0.51 Chile peso 814.2 -0.86 Colombia peso 4152.45 -0.01 Peru sol 3.6244 0.15 Argentina peso (interbank) 262.5400 -0.59 Argentina peso (parallel) 490 0.41 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alistair Bell)