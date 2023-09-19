EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip as investors await central bank moves

* Mexico peso gains on rising oil prices * Brazil's economic activity in July beats estimates * Latin American currency index falls for first time in six sessions (Updated at 3:42 pm ET/1942 GMT) By Lisa Pauline Mattackal Sept 19 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, as investors awaited central bank decisions in the United States and Brazil, though a surge in oil prices boosted Mexico's currency and stock index. MSCI's index for Latin American currencies edged 0.1% lower after rising for six sessions, as the dollar steadied ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday where the central bank is expected to hold rates steady. The Mexican peso rose 0.4% and its stock index climbed 1.0% as the oil exporter benefited from a jump in crude prices. Data showed Mexico's economy likely grew 3.4% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, according to a preliminary estimate. Brazil's real currency slipped 0.3%, tracking weak iron ore prices and ahead of its central bank meeting on Wednesday where the policymakers are expected to continue easing rates with a 50 basis points cut to 12.75%. "Anything but a 50bps cut with mostly unchanged guidance would be a surprise," analysts at Scotiabank wrote in a note. The country's run of strong economic data continued as its economic activity index registered seasonally adjusted growth of 0.44% in July from June, beating expectations. Currencies and stocks of resource-rich Latin America strengthened last week as signs of stabilization in China's economy and signs of easing inflation against a resilient macro backdrop aided risk sentiment, but much will rest on whether the Federal Reserve indicates a hawkish or dovish outlook. Major copper producer Peru's sol dropped 0.1% and Colombia's peso fell 0.5%, snapping a nine-day rise. Equities markets in the region were weaker, with MSCI's broader Latin American stock index falling 0.2% in tandem with global stocks. Argentina's stock index dropped 1.8%, with data showing its economy shrank for the first time since 2020, with growth falling 4.9% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the year-ago period. Colombia's Colcap outperformed, rising 0.3%. Meanwhile, international sovereign dollar bonds issued by Armenia and Azerbaijan suffered sharp falls after Baku launched military action in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a step that could presage a new war in the volatile area. Markets in Chile were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 973.96 -0.23 MSCI LatAm 2391.04 -0.17 Brazil Bovespa 117656.34 -0.53 Mexico IPC 52183.10 0.96 Argentina MerVal 574698.16 -1.795 Colombia COLCAP 1105.66 0.51 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8691 -0.28 Mexico peso 17.0691 0.36 Colombia peso 3920 -0.48 Peru sol 3.7011 -0.11 Argentina peso 349.9500 0.01 (interbank) Argentina peso 735 0.41 (parallel) (Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Sruthi Shankar Lisa Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumkaer)