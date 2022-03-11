EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies set for second week of gains as commodities prices surge

* MSCI Latam FX index set for weekly gains of 0.9% * Putin hints progress in talks with Ukraine * Brazil inflation hits 7-year high in Feb (Updates prices, adds graphic) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 11 (Reuters) - Currencies of resource-heavy Latin American economies were set to notch a second week of gains on Friday, even as they were lower on the day, as prices of commodities surged in response to heavy Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. For the day, Latam had gained earlier after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, only to reverse course later. The United States and allies ramped up sanctions on Russia, deepening investor worries about rising inflation due to surging commodity prices and other fallouts from Russia's increasing economic isolation. Brazil's real lost 0.7% against a stronger dollar, while currencies of Mexico and Colombia traded flat. Chile's peso dropped 0.4% Even so, Latam assets have far outperformed their broader emerging market peers since the war began three week ago, buoyed by the countries' heavy exports of metals, oil and other raw material, prices of which have hit multi-year highs this week. "These currencies were already pretty negative in the past," said Jonathan Fortun, economist at Institute of International Finance. "People are obviously going out of the Russian rouble , reducing their exposure in EM Europe and trying to think of (Latam) as a safe haven. The idea is that commodities are going up and these countries are posted to actually do better now because their current accounts are going to have better financing." Next week, markets will be watching for the Federal Reserve's policy decision with markets expecting the U.S. central bank to hike interest rates to battle inflation. Several emerging markets will also hold central bank meetings next week, including Turkey and Brazil. The latter has been the most aggressive since the onset of the pandemic - raising the Selic rate from a record-low 2% last March to 10.75% as of last month. It is expected to hike by another 100 basis points next week. "What the Fed is doing and how inflation is behaving is a little bit more concerning for (Brazil's central bank) in the short run. ... The stance that I see right now is a little more on the hawkish side, so maybe hiking up a little more than what they've been doing so far," Fortun said. Inflation in Brazil rose more than expected in February to a seven-year high, highlighting the pressure. In Chile, leftist Gabriel Boric was sworn in as president, in a sharp political shift for Chile since its return to democracy three decades ago after the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1926 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1085.90 -1.53 MSCI LatAm 2418.96 -0.1 Brazil Bovespa 113056.88 -0.53 Mexico IPC 53437.02 0.09 Chile IPSA 4632.61 0.51 Argentina MerVal 89091.71 -1.32 Colombia COLCAP 1544.60 0.09 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0511 -0.70 Mexico peso 20.9501 -0.12 Chile peso 804.5 -0.45 Colombia peso 3816.01 0.05 Peru sol 3.704 0.13 Argentina peso 108.8800 -0.09 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Aurora Ellis)