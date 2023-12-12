EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets slip after US CPI data, crude prices fall

* US Nov CPI unexpectedly rises * Brazil's Nov CPI cools * Argentina set to roll out economic measures * Stocks fall 0.3%, FX flat (Updated at 3pm ET/2000 GMT) By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Dec 12 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies slipped on Tuesday as investors dialed back U.S. rate cut expectations after a closely watched inflation report came in hotter than expected, while a slump in crude prices weighed on the currencies of the region's top oil exporters. MSCI's Latin American stocks index dipped 0.3%. The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) edged up 0.1% last month where economists forecast it would be unchanged, offering further evidence the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year. Oil prices slumped over 4% after the data, on concerns of oversupply and that higher borrowing costs would crimp economic growth, weighing on Brazil's real and Colombia's peso which fell 0.5% and 0.8% respectively. "These figures, particularly when viewed in light of last week’s employment report, very much lay the ground for this week’s FOMC meeting to deliver the now familiar message that a further rate rise remains on the table should it be needed," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital. Oil company shares fell, with Brazil's Petrobras down 1% and Colombian-listed Ecopetrol down 1.4%. Also weighing on the real, Brazil's CPI as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.68% in the 12 months through November, putting inflation back within the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75%. Investors focus now turns to the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold. Brazil's central bank also meets on Wednesday, with policymakers expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate cut. MSCI's basket of overall regional currencies recouped earlier losses and was about flat against the U.S. dollar. Official market trading for the Argentinian peso was restricted on Tuesday as investors awaited the new government's economic "shock" therapy plans, expected to be announced after markets close in a bid to rein in triple-digit inflation and rebuild foreign currency reserves, with markets and citizens on tenterhooks about the impact. The peso in the parallel black market fell to 1050 against the dollar, while the Merval stock index gained 4.2%. The Chilean peso jumped 0.8% after a central bank poll of analysts showed the bank is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 8.5% at its monetary policy meeting next week. Elsewhere, China will step up policy adjustments to support an economic recovery in 2024, state media said. Mexican markets were closed for a local holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 976.81 0.37 MSCI LatAm 2455.43 -0.28 Brazil Bovespa 126446.56 -0.37 Mexico IPC 54439.12 0.08 Chile IPSA 5913.50 0.46 Argentina MerVal 1018308.81 4.247 Colombia COLCAP 1144.87 0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9658 -0.01 Mexico peso 17.3019 0.43 Chile peso 874.8 0.78 Colombia peso 3988.77 -0.78 Peru sol 3.7642 -0.04 Argentina peso 366.4500 -0.11 (interbank) Argentina peso 1050 -4.76 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alistair Bell)