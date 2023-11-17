EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets pull back after strong week; EM currency index at near four-month highs

* Investors eye close election in Argentina on Sunday * Latam stocks dip 0.2%, FX 0.6% * MSCI EM currency index at highest since end-July (Updated at 3:20pm ET/2020 GMT) By Susan Mathew and Lisa Pauline Mattackal Nov 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies pulled back from recent highs on Friday, though both were set for weekly gains, while emerging market currencies hit their highest in nearly four months as rising bets on U.S. interest rate cuts subdued the dollar. Data this week showing cooling U.S. inflation and a loosening labour market fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates in May. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit two-month lows and the dollar was headed for a weekly loss. However, more hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official brought some caution back into the session. MSCI's baskets tracking Latin American equities and currencies dipped 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively, in the red for the first session this week. However, both indexes were set for weekly gains of 4.5% and 1.4%, respectively, as easing rate concerns and the weaker dollar have boosted emerging market assets. MSCI's index of EM currencies rose 0.3%, on course for its biggest weekly gain in four months and touching its highest since late July. "U.S. Treasury yields have been setting the tone for the EM FX space throughout this week and today's session is no exception," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets. "The yield on the U.S. 10-year is leaning towards yet another important pivot at 4.3618%. A close well below it on a weekly basis would strengthen the short-term downside bias ... This in turn should translate into further gains in the EM FX space, at least over the short-term horizon." EM currencies have risen 2.8% this year, outperforming a 0.4% gain for the U.S. dollar. Brazil's real fell 0.8%, its biggest daily decline in more than a month, after data showed the economy ended the third quarter in negative territory. The governor of the central bank said he does not expect interest rates cuts to cause a significant reversal in the currency's otherwise strong performance over the past year. Mexico's peso was little changed on the day, trading at near two-month highs and set for a weekly gain of about 2.3%. Chile's peso slipped 0.3%. Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.4%, Mexican stocks gained 0.3% and Argentina's Merval stock index jumped 7%. Argentine markets will be in focus next week as Economy Minister Sergio Massa and populist outsider Javier Milei go head-to-head in a presidential election run-off on Sunday. Peru's sol and Colombia's peso gained 1.7% and 0.2% respectively, recovering from steep losses in the previous two sessions after weak GDP data. Emerging market stocks gained 3% on a weekly basis. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2010 GMT Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 977.19 -0.52 MSCI LatAm 2456.34 -0.2 Brazil Bovespa 125090.25 0.36 Mexico IPC 52643.96 0.33 Chile IPSA 5771.10 0.72 Argentina MerVal 645079.59 7.107 Colombia COLCAP 1125.44 1.52 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9053 -0.02 Mexico peso 17.2332 -0.06 Chile peso 885.9 -0.34 Colombia peso 4077.25 0.18 Peru sol 3.7509 1.75 Argentina peso 353.9500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentina peso 920 5.43 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)