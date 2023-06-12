EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso slumps on plan to increase international reserves

* Chile's cenbank announces $10 bln forex reserves program * Brazilian economists lower long-term inflation forecasts * Latam FX and stocks up 0.1% (Updates at 2005 GMT) By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 12 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso slumped about 2% on Monday after the country announced steps to boost international reserves, while most other Latin American currencies inched up as investors braced for a slew of major central bank decisions this week. The peso fell 2.3% against the dollar as of 2005 GMT and was set for its biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly three months. Chile's central bank announced a $10 billion program on Friday to replace and increase the country's international reserves. The bank will run the program for one year starting June 13, it said in a statement, through regular day purchases of $40 million dollars through competitive auctions. "Chile's peso is losing value as its central bank gets out more of its pesos out there to bring in dollars and re-strengthen their foreign currency reserves," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex. Chile's central bank is expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at its monetary policy meeting later next week, but would fall to 10.75% in July a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Monday. "Although the BCCh (Chile's central bank) indicates that this accumulation of reserves should not be read with implications for monetary policy, we see that the BCCh has strategically decided to start this accumulation of reserves early to assess the impact on the CLP before starting the process of cuts in the benchmark rate," said Aníbal Alarcón, senior economist at Scotiabank in a note. The broader Latam currencies index rose 0.1%, with a subdued dollar supporting the regional currencies ahead of a number of monetary policy decisions from major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, in the coming days. The Brazilian real added 0.3% against the greenback. Brazil's central bank chief said long-term inflation expectations that had stabilized have started to fall and the yield curve has dropped sharply, demonstrating that "the market is giving credibility to what is being done." Brazilian economists reduced their 2025 inflation projections to 3.9%, down from the previous estimate of 4.0% to end to months of unchanged projections that the central bank had cited as a cause for concern. Colombian stock markets were closed for a holiday. Argentina's monthly inflation rate due later in the week is likely expected to have sped up to 8.8% in May, Reuters poll showed, as prices in the South America country continue to soar despite a cooling trend in other countries around the region. Elsewhere, the Turkish lira slipped to a new record low as investors waited for indications on policy moves after the appointment of a new central bank governor who is expected to raise interest rates. Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged and signaled it would pause its tightening cycle as record-high inflation may have peaked. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1003.72 0.14 MSCI LatAm 2434.46 0.09 Brazil Bovespa 117402.07 0.33 Mexico IPC 54270.58 -0.44 Chile IPSA 5693.16 0.04 Argentina MerVal 381726.42 -0.01 Colombia COLCAP 1183.97 -0.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8652 0.02 Mexico peso 17.2723 0.03 Chile peso 806.7 -2.29 Colombia peso 4173 0.11 Peru sol 3.632 0.43 Argentina peso 246.6500 -0.67 (interbank) Argentina peso 479 0.84 (parallel) (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar, editing by Ed Osmond and Richard Chang)