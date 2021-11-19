EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso rises ahead of elections, strong dollar hits Brazilian real

* Chile's peso hovers above 18-month lows * MSCI EMFX index set for worst weekly loss in two months * Peru, Colombia leader upbeat about 2021 economic growth (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso broke a three-day losing streak on Friday as all eyes turned to presidential elections over the weekend, while a strengthening dollar hurt Brazil's real. The Chilean peso traded 0.5% higher by midday after starting the session on weak footing. The currency hit an 18-month low of 840.5 against the greenback on Thursday and declines of 3.3% made it its worst week since August, breaking a five-week winning streak. In Sunday's election, hard-right front-runner Jose Antonio Kast and leftist former student protest leader Gabriel Boric are seen heading to a runoff vote in December. "Sunday's elections will be more about gathering more information to assess how a second round is likely to look like. The election for Congress will also be critical, as it will shape the next president's ability to pass legislation," said Citi strategists in a note. "Ultimately, we think there will be an opportunity to enter the bullish leg of the election trade. But whether we enter after the first round or into the second round will depend on Sunday's results. .. The CLP reaction will depend on how much uncertainty is eliminated on Sunday." Brazil's real fell 0.6%, against a surging dollar, which capitalized on a sinking euro. The real was on track to close the week with declines of 2.1%, ending three straight weeks of gains. Most other currencies in Latin America made small moves higher, faring better than peers elsewhere, which still felt the overhang from a meltdown in the Turkish lira. An index of EM currencies was seen logging its worst week in two months, down over 0.3%. The currencies of Mexico and Colombia were higher after economic data suggested better growth. Colombia's economy is on a path to growing more than 9% this year as business activity rebounds, President Ivan Duque said on Thursday, while his counterpart in Peru expects GDP there to grow 13% and beat expectations in 2021. Argentina's heavily controlled currency was flat. The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is having "frequent" and "strong" discussions with Argentina as the two continue to negotiate a program to replace the failed one agreed in 2018, for which the South American country still owes the fund $45 billion. Regional stocks followed broader emerging market peers into the red. Losses on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock index were oil stocks, with Petrobras sliding more than 2%, tracking crude prices. The company said it will likely raise its 2022-2026 capital expenditure to $60-70 billion. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1268.11 -0.45 MSCI LatAm 2084.07 -0.19 Brazil Bovespa 103210.23 0.77 Mexico IPC 50764.50 -0.13 Chile IPSA 4357.90 1.78 Argentina MerVal 85905.78 -4.029 Colombia COLCAP 1314.60 -1.71 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6042 -0.65 Mexico peso 20.8286 -0.31 Chile peso 827.5 0.62 Colombia peso 3908.23 0.47 Peru sol 3.9959 0.41 Argentina peso (interbank) 100.4500 -0.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 198.5 1.26 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jonathan Oatis)