EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso set for best month ever; Brazil's real slips

* Chilean peso bests regional peers with 8.6% jump in July * Brazil's real pressured by record deficit, debt figures * Colombia's peso lags in July on oil price outlook * Colombian central bank rate decision eyed By Shreyashi Sanyal July 31 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rose on Friday and was set for its best month on record, aided by improving signs of demand for copper from top consumer China, while the Brazilian real weakened after central bank figures showed a record rise in national debt. The peso gained 0.5% during the session and outperformed its regional peers with an 8.6% jump in July. Prices of copper, Chile's biggest export, ticked higher after strong factory activity data from China. Prolonged lockdown restrictions in Chile have also helped in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Capital Economics analysts say Chile is seeing the fastest decline in new per capita coronavirus cases of any major emerging market. "If this trend continues, the drag from cautious household behavior may fade more quickly in Chile than elsewhere in the region." Commodity-linked currencies in Latin America have risen in recent months due to a pick-up in demand in China, which is the region's biggest importer of agricultural products and metals. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies rose 5.2% in July, set for its biggest monthly gain in 2020 after the dollar tracked its worst month in a decade, on doubts over a U.S. economic rebound as the country struggles to contain its coronavirus outbreak. Emerging market currencies have also seen buying in July on a weakening U.S. dollar and excess liquidity stemming from stimulus packages in developed markets. Brazil's real fell more than 1% after the country's national debt rose to a record 85.5% of gross domestic product and the public sector registered a record $36.5 billion primary deficit in June. The currency of Latin America's biggest economy was still set for a monthly gain of nearly 5%, with investors keeping a close eye around developments on a new tax reform. Economy ministry estimates say the creation of a new value-added tax in Brazil by combining two federal taxes paid by companies could generate up to 373,000 jobs. The Mexican peso continued to decline for the second straight day, after data showed the economy shrunk by a record-breaking 17.3% during the second quarter. The currency was still up for the month. Colombia's peso lagged its regional peers in July, hit by a worsening outlook for oil prices tied to a decline in demand from the United States. Market participants also awaited a policy decision from Colombia's central bank, which is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive month by 25 basis points later on Friday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock Latest Daily % change indexes MSCI Emerging Markets 1077.76 -0.4 MSCI LatAm 2070.46 -1.5 Brazil Bovespa 103862.85 -1.09 Mexico IPC 36754.71 -1.03 Chile IPSA 3970.55 0.44 Argentina MerVal 49071.78 -0.676 Colombia COLCAP 1156.25 -0.72 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2177 -1.17 Mexico peso 22.1670 -0.74 Chile peso 757.4 0.46 Colombia peso 3732.36 -0.30 Peru sol 3.5248 -0.37 Argentina peso (interbank) 72.3100 -0.07 Argentina peso (parallel) 132 2.27 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

